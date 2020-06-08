1215 Bolton St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This charming, RARE GEM is located in one of the most desirable areas in southern end of historic Bolton Hill in the cultural district.



Property Highlights:



* Beautiful 19th century details ceiling medallion, crown molding, French doors, original shutters

*Spacious kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, Italian tile backsplash, field stone floors

* Kitchen opens to a brick patio and beautiful backyard garden

* A large, living room area on each level * Washer/Dryer in the apartment

* A full bathroom on each level

* Tons of closets and storage

* Master bedroom with original French doors overlooks the garden

* Fenced and gated rear yard

* High ceilings

* Hardwood floors, carpet, field stone floors

* Two non-working fireplaces with beautiful, historic detail

* Cable/internet ready

* New Queen bed, vintage hall tree, two vintage mirrors and gorgeous, Ethan Allen hand-painted dresser included

* Built in bookshelves

* On street parking



(RLNE4886546)