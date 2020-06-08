1215 Bolton St

Amenities
This charming, RARE GEM is located in one of the most desirable areas in southern end of historic Bolton Hill in the cultural district.
Property Highlights:
* Beautiful 19th century details ceiling medallion, crown molding, French doors, original shutters
*Spacious kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, Italian tile backsplash, field stone floors
* Kitchen opens to a brick patio and beautiful backyard garden
* A large, living room area on each level * Washer/Dryer in the apartment
* A full bathroom on each level
* Tons of closets and storage
* Master bedroom with original French doors overlooks the garden
* Fenced and gated rear yard
* High ceilings
* Hardwood floors, carpet, field stone floors
* Two non-working fireplaces with beautiful, historic detail
* Cable/internet ready
* New Queen bed, vintage hall tree, two vintage mirrors and gorgeous, Ethan Allen hand-painted dresser included
* Built in bookshelves
* On street parking
(RLNE4886546)