All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1215 Bolton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1215 Bolton St
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

1215 Bolton St

1215 Bolton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1215 Bolton Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This charming, RARE GEM is located in one of the most desirable areas in southern end of historic Bolton Hill in the cultural district.

Property Highlights:

* Beautiful 19th century details ceiling medallion, crown molding, French doors, original shutters
*Spacious kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, Italian tile backsplash, field stone floors
* Kitchen opens to a brick patio and beautiful backyard garden
* A large, living room area on each level * Washer/Dryer in the apartment
* A full bathroom on each level
* Tons of closets and storage
* Master bedroom with original French doors overlooks the garden
* Fenced and gated rear yard
* High ceilings
* Hardwood floors, carpet, field stone floors
* Two non-working fireplaces with beautiful, historic detail
* Cable/internet ready
* New Queen bed, vintage hall tree, two vintage mirrors and gorgeous, Ethan Allen hand-painted dresser included
* Built in bookshelves
* On street parking

(RLNE4886546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Bolton St have any available units?
1215 Bolton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 Bolton St have?
Some of 1215 Bolton St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Bolton St currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Bolton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Bolton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 Bolton St is pet friendly.
Does 1215 Bolton St offer parking?
No, 1215 Bolton St does not offer parking.
Does 1215 Bolton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 Bolton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Bolton St have a pool?
No, 1215 Bolton St does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Bolton St have accessible units?
No, 1215 Bolton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Bolton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 Bolton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Hillsdale Manor Apartments
4738 Wakefield Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland