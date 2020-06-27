1211 S.linwood Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Huge 3 bed, 3 bath Townhouse in the heart of Canton. Entire first floor has great hardwood floors. Kitchen is equipped with cherry cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances including: electric stove, built in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is a living room/dining room combo. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Off of the living room is a nice deck that leads into a small fenced yard. On the second floor, there are 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom has hardwood floors, a walk in closet and its own master bath. The other 2 bedrooms are nice and bright with carpet. Fully finished basement that would be a great fam-room or a 4th bedroom with a full bath as well. Washer/ Dryer. One car parking space. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee.