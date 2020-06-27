All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:14 PM

1211 S.linwood Ave

1211 South Linwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1211 South Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Huge 3 bed, 3 bath Townhouse in the heart of Canton. Entire first floor has great hardwood floors. Kitchen is equipped with cherry cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances including: electric stove, built in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is a living room/dining room combo. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Off of the living room is a nice deck that leads into a small fenced yard. On the second floor, there are 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom has hardwood floors, a walk in closet and its own master bath. The other 2 bedrooms are nice and bright with carpet. Fully finished basement that would be a great fam-room or a 4th bedroom with a full bath as well. Washer/ Dryer. One car parking space. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 S.linwood Ave have any available units?
1211 S.linwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 S.linwood Ave have?
Some of 1211 S.linwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 S.linwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1211 S.linwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 S.linwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 S.linwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1211 S.linwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1211 S.linwood Ave offers parking.
Does 1211 S.linwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1211 S.linwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 S.linwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1211 S.linwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1211 S.linwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1211 S.linwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 S.linwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1211 S.linwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
