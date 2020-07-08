1209 Sargeant St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Simply spacious is the best way to describe this 2 bedroom townhome. The amount of natural light throughout the home is phenomenal. On the first floor you will notice that the dark hardwood floors provide a great contrast to the lighting and balances it perfectly. The open concept kitchen is surrounded in cabinets and provides all appliances including; stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. Upstairs in the bedrooms you will notice wall to wall carpeting in one room and hardwood floors in the other. There is also an amazing amount of space in the finished basement. Out back you will enjoy the use of the large private deck and fenced yard.



