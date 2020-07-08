All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1209 Sargeant St

1209 Sargeant Street · No Longer Available
Location

1209 Sargeant Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Simply spacious is the best way to describe this 2 bedroom townhome. The amount of natural light throughout the home is phenomenal. On the first floor you will notice that the dark hardwood floors provide a great contrast to the lighting and balances it perfectly. The open concept kitchen is surrounded in cabinets and provides all appliances including; stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. Upstairs in the bedrooms you will notice wall to wall carpeting in one room and hardwood floors in the other. There is also an amazing amount of space in the finished basement. Out back you will enjoy the use of the large private deck and fenced yard.

Private Deck
Ceiling Fans
Hardwood Floors
Finished Basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Sargeant St have any available units?
1209 Sargeant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 Sargeant St have?
Some of 1209 Sargeant St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Sargeant St currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Sargeant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Sargeant St pet-friendly?
No, 1209 Sargeant St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1209 Sargeant St offer parking?
Yes, 1209 Sargeant St offers parking.
Does 1209 Sargeant St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 Sargeant St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Sargeant St have a pool?
No, 1209 Sargeant St does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Sargeant St have accessible units?
No, 1209 Sargeant St does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Sargeant St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 Sargeant St has units with dishwashers.

