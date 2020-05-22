All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1207 S Clinton St

1207 South Clinton Street · (717) 220-0201
Location

1207 South Clinton Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1207 S Clinton St · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Incredible Canton location with huge rooftop deck and water views - 3 bedrooms, a private back patio and a garage. Close to everything! - This house has an open floor plan and you can't beat the location. The house is walking distance to the water, Canton Square, and Patterson Park. Could be 3 or 4 bedrooms depending on what you prefer. The first floor has an open living room, a large open kitchen, and a dining room with a gas fireplace. There is also a private back patio and a spacious garage on the first floor. The second floor has a master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet and a large bathroom, an open office, and a second bedroom. The third floor has a large bedroom with its own full bathroom and a large open room with a gas fireplace. A staircase off of the third floor leads up to the huge rooftop deck with panoramic views.
 
Master bedroom walk-in closet
Master bathroom walk-in tiled shower, jetted tub, and dual vanity 
3rd floor room could be used as a fourth bedroom, a large den, an office, a gym, etc. 
Garage with room on both sides for extra storage. 
Private back patio with a fence/wall on both sides and string lights above. 
Trap door storage space that runs the full length of the living room. 
Intercom system throughout the house that can be used to play music. 
The rooftop deck runs the length of the house and is perfect for entertaining. 
Gorgeous panoramic sunset views of both the city and the water. 
2 gas fireplaces
Wet bar with a wine rack and space for a wine/beer fridge.
The house is a one block walk to the harbor, very close to the Canton Crossing shopping center, and a short walk to Canton Square and Patterson Park.

Contact 717-413-6976 or email Chad@slatehousegroup.com to schedule a contact-less showing today or schedule directly online at slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent.

(RLNE5812425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 S Clinton St have any available units?
1207 S Clinton St has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 S Clinton St have?
Some of 1207 S Clinton St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 S Clinton St currently offering any rent specials?
1207 S Clinton St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 S Clinton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1207 S Clinton St is pet friendly.
Does 1207 S Clinton St offer parking?
Yes, 1207 S Clinton St does offer parking.
Does 1207 S Clinton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 S Clinton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 S Clinton St have a pool?
No, 1207 S Clinton St does not have a pool.
Does 1207 S Clinton St have accessible units?
No, 1207 S Clinton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 S Clinton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1207 S Clinton St does not have units with dishwashers.
