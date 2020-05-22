1207 S Clinton St

Amenities

Incredible Canton location with huge rooftop deck and water views - 3 bedrooms, a private back patio and a garage. Close to everything! - This house has an open floor plan and you can't beat the location. The house is walking distance to the water, Canton Square, and Patterson Park. Could be 3 or 4 bedrooms depending on what you prefer. The first floor has an open living room, a large open kitchen, and a dining room with a gas fireplace. There is also a private back patio and a spacious garage on the first floor. The second floor has a master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet and a large bathroom, an open office, and a second bedroom. The third floor has a large bedroom with its own full bathroom and a large open room with a gas fireplace. A staircase off of the third floor leads up to the huge rooftop deck with panoramic views.



Master bedroom walk-in closet

Master bathroom walk-in tiled shower, jetted tub, and dual vanity

3rd floor room could be used as a fourth bedroom, a large den, an office, a gym, etc.

Garage with room on both sides for extra storage.

Private back patio with a fence/wall on both sides and string lights above.

Trap door storage space that runs the full length of the living room.

Intercom system throughout the house that can be used to play music.

The rooftop deck runs the length of the house and is perfect for entertaining.

Gorgeous panoramic sunset views of both the city and the water.

2 gas fireplaces

Wet bar with a wine rack and space for a wine/beer fridge.

The house is a one block walk to the harbor, very close to the Canton Crossing shopping center, and a short walk to Canton Square and Patterson Park.



Contact 717-413-6976 or email Chad@slatehousegroup.com to schedule a contact-less showing today or schedule directly online at slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent.



(RLNE5812425)