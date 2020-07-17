1205 GOUGH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Little Italy Charmer now available for rent! This home boasts a HUGE master bedroom with LARGE walk-in closet, private back deck, new bathroom, custom quartz counter-tops, all new lighting, fully finished basement with full bath (would be ideal for an office but could be a bedroom) including private entrance, all new appliances, hardwood flooring on the main level and SUPER easy street parking (this area ALWAYS has parking right out front). You are STEPS away from all the fantastic Little Italy restaurants AND from Harbor East. $40 non-refundable app fee and $60 move in fee.