Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:16 AM

1205 GOUGH STREET

1205 Gough Street · (410) 675-1550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1205 Gough Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Little Italy

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Little Italy Charmer now available for rent! This home boasts a HUGE master bedroom with LARGE walk-in closet, private back deck, new bathroom, custom quartz counter-tops, all new lighting, fully finished basement with full bath (would be ideal for an office but could be a bedroom) including private entrance, all new appliances, hardwood flooring on the main level and SUPER easy street parking (this area ALWAYS has parking right out front). You are STEPS away from all the fantastic Little Italy restaurants AND from Harbor East. $40 non-refundable app fee and $60 move in fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 GOUGH STREET have any available units?
1205 GOUGH STREET has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 GOUGH STREET have?
Some of 1205 GOUGH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 GOUGH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1205 GOUGH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 GOUGH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1205 GOUGH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1205 GOUGH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1205 GOUGH STREET offers parking.
Does 1205 GOUGH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1205 GOUGH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 GOUGH STREET have a pool?
No, 1205 GOUGH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1205 GOUGH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1205 GOUGH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 GOUGH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 GOUGH STREET has units with dishwashers.
