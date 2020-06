Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Pigtown. This house is in a great location. Right next to the Ravens Stadium, the Horseshoe Casino and Federal Hill district! The house comes complete with two large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, beautiful hardwood floors, exposed brick, and has recently been updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. The master bedroom also has a large walk-in closet.