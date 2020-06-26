All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:19 AM

1201 S KENWOOD AVE

1201 South Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1201 South Kenwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
CANTONS FINEST LOCATION !!! Fantastic completely updated 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bath townhome. You will think you are living in a detached home there are windows and doors on all 4 sides and over 20 windows. This fills the home with abundant natural light in every room. (including the lower level) Some of the amenities this home offers: sunroom/office, huge master suite, granite kitchen, 2 fireplaces, huge deck off kitchen that leads to brick patio and small fenced backyard, and the best location in Canton situated between the Square and the Harbor. Also * 2 ASSIGINED PARKING SPACES INCLUDED IN RENT*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 S KENWOOD AVE have any available units?
1201 S KENWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 S KENWOOD AVE have?
Some of 1201 S KENWOOD AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 S KENWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1201 S KENWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 S KENWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1201 S KENWOOD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1201 S KENWOOD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1201 S KENWOOD AVE offers parking.
Does 1201 S KENWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 S KENWOOD AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 S KENWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 1201 S KENWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1201 S KENWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 1201 S KENWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 S KENWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 S KENWOOD AVE has units with dishwashers.
