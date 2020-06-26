1201 S KENWOOD AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

CANTONS FINEST LOCATION !!! Fantastic completely updated 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bath townhome. You will think you are living in a detached home there are windows and doors on all 4 sides and over 20 windows. This fills the home with abundant natural light in every room. (including the lower level) Some of the amenities this home offers: sunroom/office, huge master suite, granite kitchen, 2 fireplaces, huge deck off kitchen that leads to brick patio and small fenced backyard, and the best location in Canton situated between the Square and the Harbor. Also * 2 ASSIGINED PARKING SPACES INCLUDED IN RENT*