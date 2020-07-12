/
/
/
westport
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM
643 Apartments for rent in Westport, Baltimore, MD
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
17 Units Available
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CO-Living has arrived in Baltimore! It is all about convenience, connecting and community making your life easier. Rent by the room in a sleek, modern apartment with a fully furnished kitchen and living room.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
89 Units Available
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,730
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1210 sqft
Nestled in Federal Hill-one of Baltimore's premiere neighborhoods-Bainbridge Federal Hill's townhomes, studios, one and two bedroom apartments offer an unparalleled emphasis on luxury living spaces that make room for whatever makes you, you.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
2304 Cedley Street
2304 Cedley Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
3 BR townhome in Westport off of 295 located minutes from Ravens Stadium, Camden Yards and Baltimore Inner Harbor.
Results within 1 mile of Westport
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
3 Units Available
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$839
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Middle Branch in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,579
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1103 sqft
Expect spacious living spaces and concierge service in this green-conscious industrial-style apartment complex featuring air conditioning and built-in fireplaces. With excellent amenities including coffee bar and clubhouse. Also close to I-95 for commuting ease.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
33 Units Available
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,498
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,569
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1150 sqft
Brand new luxury mid-rise apartments in Baltimore. A resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym. The pet-friendly apartments feature wood-like flooring, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Minutes to the Inner Harbor and M&T Bank Stadium.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
28 Units Available
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,255
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1129 sqft
901 South Charles Apartments in Federal Hill bring brand new luxury, green apartment homes to South Baltimore.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$920
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with spacious rooms and plenty of storage. Minutes to I-695 and I-95, with Baltimore less than five miles away. Laundry service and maintenance available on site.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1230 S Charles St
1230 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
1230 S Charles St Available 08/21/20 Bright 2-bedroom Fed Hill Home ~ Ideal Location! - Two-bedroom Federal Hill home boasts bright living areas, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and tons of space! Main level features living room with high ceilings
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2711 Round Rd
2711 Round Road, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$900
2 bedroom/1 bathroom w/ updated kitchen - THIS TWO BEDROOM / ONE BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE IS LOCATED IN CHERRY HILL. IT IS MINUTES FROM CHERRY HILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND HARBOR HOSPITAL. CONVENIENT TO I-895, I-95 AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2429 Washington Blvd
2429 Washington Boulevard, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
940 sqft
Qualifications: - No previous eviction - No debt to a landlord - Background check - Makes 3X the rent Remodeled beautiful home with original wood floors, new cabinets, granite tops and new appliances, and Finished basement.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
851 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD
851 Washington Boulevard, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1773 sqft
LARGE ALL BRICK COLONIAL IN WASHINGTON BL, CLEAN READY TO ACCOMODATE A FAMILY INMEDIATELY, NEW CARPET, FLOOR, JUST PAINTED. WELCOME
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1108 SARGEANT STREET
1108 Sargeant Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1320 sqft
Great 3 bedroom /3.5 bath rental .....Master suite with a deck...Ceramic tile floors, New Hvac, Lower level bed room and full bath, Newer kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances.....Application by Rent Spree https://apply.link/2NETyhj
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1719 PATAPSCO STREET
1719 Patapsco Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
960 sqft
FANTASTIC 2 BR 2 BA ROWHOME WITH PARKING GARAGE IN FEDERAL HILL NEIGHBORHOOD! HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH OUT MAIN LEVEL. BLACK AND WHITE CHECKERED TITLE IN KITCHEN. LOVELY OUTSIDE AREA PERFECT FOR GRILLING IN THE SUMMERTIME.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2733 Rittenhouse Ave
2733 Rittenhouse Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1116 sqft
3 bedroom townhouse in the Lakeland area. Your new home features, 3 spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom, large living room, huge kitchen with ample cabinet space and a laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Freshly painted throughout.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1121 Washington Blvd
1121 Washington Boulevard, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
840 sqft
Newly remodeled Pigtown home. 3 beds / 2 bath, this home has 2/1 upstairs and basement is finished with a bedroom and full bath. New paint and flooring, granite counter tops in kitchen. Water included with rent. No previous evictions allowed.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1725 LIGHT STREET
1725 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,199
825 sqft
THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Beautifully remodeled studio apartment available immediately in desirable Fed Hill. Bright unit with lots of southern-facing windows.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1326 James St
1326 James Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Newly Remodeled 2 bedroom townhome ! - Beautiful newly renovated 2 bedroom home ! Extra large bedrooms , hardwood flooring throughout the living and dining room areas . Black appliances in the kitchen, spacious backyard and so much more .
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
612 ARCHER STREET
612 Archer Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1138 sqft
Welcome to 612 Archer, a recently updated 2BR/2BA rowhome located just minutes from downtown, the Inner Harbor & MARC rail service.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
826 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD
826 Washington Boulevard, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1008 sqft
Experience this fabulous townhome offering 2 generous sized bedrooms, updated bathrooms, spacious living room and Main level laundry.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3612 ANNAPOLIS ROAD
3612 Annapolis Road, Baltimore Highlands, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
4612 sqft
The first floor is use as commercials; Sushi restaurant and Barber shopThe second floor unit #1
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
1127 South Hanover Street
1127 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
4 Car Parking Pad behind house. This house is large and right in the middle of all Federal Hill has to offer with Cross Street Market only being a block away. The first floor has a large living room, half bath, kitchen and dining room.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1182 CLEVELAND STREET
1182 Cleveland Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1208 sqft
Washington Village Two Bedroom Two Bath Rental Available July 10.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1720 S HANOVER STREET
1720 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1224 sqft
2 CAR PARKING INCLUDED, EXPOSED BRICK, OPEN KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA, WASHER AND DRYER, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, OPEN KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA, LARGE BATHROOM, DESIRABLE LOCATION
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDLansdowne, MDBrooklyn Park, MDArbutus, MDLinthicum, MDFerndale, MDPasadena, MD