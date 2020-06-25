1200 Battery Ave

Amenities
Live, Work, and Play in the best location in Federal Hill. Large end unit, lots of light, restored circa 1835 with wood floors, beamed ceilings, 2 decorative fireplaces, exposed brick accent walls on all 3 levels and 2 large master suites with separate baths on each level. Close to shopping, dining, I95, and the Inner Harbor. Tons of storage in basement with full-size washer/dryer.
Pets considered with additional deposit.
Renter's Insurance Required!
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.
