Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1200 Battery Ave
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:57 AM

1200 Battery Ave

1200 Battery Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Battery Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Live, Work, and Play in the best location in Federal Hill. Large end unit, lots of light, restored circa 1835 with wood floors, beamed ceilings, 2 decorative fireplaces, exposed brick accent walls on all 3 levels and 2 large master suites with separate baths on each level. Close to shopping, dining, I95, and the Inner Harbor. Tons of storage in basement with full-size washer/dryer.

Pets considered with additional deposit.
Renter's Insurance Required!
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for detail or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

(RLNE4884276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

