1200 Battery Ave

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Live, Work, and Play in the best location in Federal Hill. Large end unit, lots of light, restored circa 1835 with wood floors, beamed ceilings, 2 decorative fireplaces, exposed brick accent walls on all 3 levels and 2 large master suites with separate baths on each level. Close to shopping, dining, I95, and the Inner Harbor. Tons of storage in basement with full-size washer/dryer.



Pets considered with additional deposit.

Renter's Insurance Required!

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for detail or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



