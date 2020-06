119 W MONTGOMERY STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace courtyard

INCREDIBLE LOCATION! EASY ACCESS TO DOWNTOWN BUSINESS DISTRICT, TOURISM SITES AND ALL OF FEDERAL HILL ATTRACTIONS. EZ ACCESS TO 95 TOO! WALK TO UMD! HOME FEATURES FOUR BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS AND IS MASSIVE! TRULY A GOURMET KITCHEN WITH TOP TIER APPLIANCES & EAT IN PENINSULA SETTING. NEW PAINT AND CARPETS THROUGHOUT- THREE ZONED HEATING AND AIR- ALL NEW TOO!! STUNNING DUEL SIDED FIREPLACE AND HUGE CEILINGS! ENJOY MAIN LEVEL COURTYARD AND ROOF TOP DECKS WITH UNREAL VIEWS OF THE CITY!! ENJOY ENTERTAINING W/ TWO LARGE LIVING AREAS AND SEPARATE DINING SPACE! READY FOR AUG 1 MOVE IN! STREET PARKING IS SUPER EASY WITH AREA 8 PARKING PASSES!