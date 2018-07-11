115 North Chester Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system coffee bar parking garage

Beautiful home for rent located a couple blocks away from John Hopkins School of Medicine. This spacious 3 bedroom/3 bath is best suited for college students or local professionals. Stunning interiors include granite counter-tops, beautiful hardwood flooring and plenty of natural lighting. You'll also enjoy premium amenities such as the rooftop deck overlooking Baltimore, balcony, modern appliances, washer/dryer and a garage to park your car. Also minutes away from local coffee shops and restaurants.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/baltimore-md?lid=12985827



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5481845)