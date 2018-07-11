All apartments in Baltimore
115 North Chester Street
115 North Chester Street

115 North Chester Street
Location

115 North Chester Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Butchers Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
coffee bar
parking
garage
Beautiful home for rent located a couple blocks away from John Hopkins School of Medicine. This spacious 3 bedroom/3 bath is best suited for college students or local professionals. Stunning interiors include granite counter-tops, beautiful hardwood flooring and plenty of natural lighting. You'll also enjoy premium amenities such as the rooftop deck overlooking Baltimore, balcony, modern appliances, washer/dryer and a garage to park your car. Also minutes away from local coffee shops and restaurants.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 North Chester Street have any available units?
115 North Chester Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 North Chester Street have?
Some of 115 North Chester Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 North Chester Street currently offering any rent specials?
115 North Chester Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 North Chester Street pet-friendly?
No, 115 North Chester Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 115 North Chester Street offer parking?
Yes, 115 North Chester Street offers parking.
Does 115 North Chester Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 North Chester Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 North Chester Street have a pool?
No, 115 North Chester Street does not have a pool.
Does 115 North Chester Street have accessible units?
No, 115 North Chester Street does not have accessible units.
Does 115 North Chester Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 North Chester Street has units with dishwashers.

