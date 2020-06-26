1135 Hull St

Amenities

Modern Large and spacious house available in Locus Point - Perfect for either roommates or a family, this modern 3 bedroom 4.5 bathroom row house in Locust Point won't last long. Boasting 4 finished levels, ~2400 sqft of indoor living space, and 3 decks, this is the house you've been looking for!

The open main level features a living room, dining room, half bath, coat closet, washer and dryer, and chef's kitchen. The kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite counter tops, and ample storage. French doors in the rear open to a private fenced in back yard perfect for barbecues.



The second floor has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. One full bath is located in the hallway and other is en suite in the second bedroom.



The third floor has another bedroom with a walk in closet with a private deck off the back. The bathroom features a marble double vanity and walk in glass enclosed shower. At the front of the third floor there is a sitting area, wet bar with granite counter tops, and another deck.



The view from the top of the house is iconic Baltimore. On the roof you'll find another expansive deck with 360 degree views of the city, including water views and the historic Domino Sugars sign. It is the perfect location to watch fireworks, air shows, or relax in your private city oasis.



The basement is fully finished with a bonus room, full bath, large closets, and lots of storage.



The house has dual climate control. Central air and gas heat. Tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Carpet in the basement. Hardwood floors throughout the rest of the house.



Located near the Under Armour headquarters, water taxi, and Harbor Connector. Easy access to downtown professional schools (UMB), I-95, Canton, Federal Hill, Harbor East, and Fell's Point.



Walking distance to top restaurants, parks, and the best Baltimore has to offer.



