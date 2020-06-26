All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

1135 Hull St

1135 Hull Street · No Longer Available
Location

1135 Hull Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Modern Large and spacious house available in Locus Point - Perfect for either roommates or a family, this modern 3 bedroom 4.5 bathroom row house in Locust Point won't last long. Boasting 4 finished levels, ~2400 sqft of indoor living space, and 3 decks, this is the house you've been looking for!
The open main level features a living room, dining room, half bath, coat closet, washer and dryer, and chef's kitchen. The kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, gas range, granite counter tops, and ample storage. French doors in the rear open to a private fenced in back yard perfect for barbecues.

The second floor has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. One full bath is located in the hallway and other is en suite in the second bedroom.

The third floor has another bedroom with a walk in closet with a private deck off the back. The bathroom features a marble double vanity and walk in glass enclosed shower. At the front of the third floor there is a sitting area, wet bar with granite counter tops, and another deck.

The view from the top of the house is iconic Baltimore. On the roof you'll find another expansive deck with 360 degree views of the city, including water views and the historic Domino Sugars sign. It is the perfect location to watch fireworks, air shows, or relax in your private city oasis.

The basement is fully finished with a bonus room, full bath, large closets, and lots of storage.

The house has dual climate control. Central air and gas heat. Tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Carpet in the basement. Hardwood floors throughout the rest of the house.

Located near the Under Armour headquarters, water taxi, and Harbor Connector. Easy access to downtown professional schools (UMB), I-95, Canton, Federal Hill, Harbor East, and Fell's Point.

Walking distance to top restaurants, parks, and the best Baltimore has to offer.

(RLNE4920422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 Hull St have any available units?
1135 Hull St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 Hull St have?
Some of 1135 Hull St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 Hull St currently offering any rent specials?
1135 Hull St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 Hull St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1135 Hull St is pet friendly.
Does 1135 Hull St offer parking?
No, 1135 Hull St does not offer parking.
Does 1135 Hull St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1135 Hull St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 Hull St have a pool?
No, 1135 Hull St does not have a pool.
Does 1135 Hull St have accessible units?
No, 1135 Hull St does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 Hull St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1135 Hull St does not have units with dishwashers.
