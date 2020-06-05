1131 North Gilmor Street - B02, Apt B

1131 North Gilmor Street, Baltimore, MD 21217 Sandtown-Winchester
Located on a quiet street. Less than 2 miles to downtown Baltimore business center and harbor. Big relaxed fenced yard. Tiled floors. No carpets. Pantry for food storage. Plenty of windows with blinds… lower level basement renovated apartment Located on a quiet street. Less than 2 miles to downtown Baltimore business center and harbor. Big relaxed fenced yard. Tiled floors. No carpets. Pantry for food storage. Plenty of windows with blinds… lower Basement level renovated apartment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
