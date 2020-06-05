All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

1131 North Gilmor Street - B02, Apt B

1131 North Gilmor Street · No Longer Available
Location

1131 North Gilmor Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Sandtown-Winchester

Amenities

recently renovated
business center
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
Located on a quiet street. Less than 2 miles to downtown Baltimore business center and harbor. Big relaxed fenced yard. Tiled floors. No carpets. Pantry for food storage. Plenty of windows with blinds… lower level basement renovated apartment
Located on a quiet street. Less than 2 miles to downtown Baltimore business center and harbor. Big relaxed fenced yard. Tiled floors. No carpets. Pantry for food storage. Plenty of windows with blinds… lower Basement level renovated apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 North Gilmor Street - B02, Apt B have any available units?
1131 North Gilmor Street - B02, Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1131 North Gilmor Street - B02, Apt B have?
Some of 1131 North Gilmor Street - B02, Apt B's amenities include recently renovated, business center, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 North Gilmor Street - B02, Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
1131 North Gilmor Street - B02, Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 North Gilmor Street - B02, Apt B pet-friendly?
No, 1131 North Gilmor Street - B02, Apt B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1131 North Gilmor Street - B02, Apt B offer parking?
No, 1131 North Gilmor Street - B02, Apt B does not offer parking.
Does 1131 North Gilmor Street - B02, Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 North Gilmor Street - B02, Apt B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 North Gilmor Street - B02, Apt B have a pool?
No, 1131 North Gilmor Street - B02, Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 1131 North Gilmor Street - B02, Apt B have accessible units?
No, 1131 North Gilmor Street - B02, Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 North Gilmor Street - B02, Apt B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 North Gilmor Street - B02, Apt B does not have units with dishwashers.

