Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:32 AM

1124 WILLIAM STREET

1124 William Street · No Longer Available
Location

1124 William Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
**Newly Renovated/ New Appliances**This very large, one bedroom, one bathroom with office is located one block away from the Cross St. Market and two blocks away from Federal Hill Park. This property offers a lot of natural light being an end unit. Having a living room, dining room, kitchen with bar, and a separate laundry room enable one to easily organize each separate room in this apartment. There is plenty of storage space in this home with access to an unfinished basement. There is a small outdoor area. Riverside Park and Harborview are 10 minutes away while the Inner Harbor is only a 5 minute walk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 WILLIAM STREET have any available units?
1124 WILLIAM STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1124 WILLIAM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1124 WILLIAM STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 WILLIAM STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1124 WILLIAM STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1124 WILLIAM STREET offer parking?
No, 1124 WILLIAM STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1124 WILLIAM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 WILLIAM STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 WILLIAM STREET have a pool?
No, 1124 WILLIAM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1124 WILLIAM STREET have accessible units?
No, 1124 WILLIAM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 WILLIAM STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1124 WILLIAM STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1124 WILLIAM STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1124 WILLIAM STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
