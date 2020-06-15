1124 WILLIAM STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

**Newly Renovated/ New Appliances**This very large, one bedroom, one bathroom with office is located one block away from the Cross St. Market and two blocks away from Federal Hill Park. This property offers a lot of natural light being an end unit. Having a living room, dining room, kitchen with bar, and a separate laundry room enable one to easily organize each separate room in this apartment. There is plenty of storage space in this home with access to an unfinished basement. There is a small outdoor area. Riverside Park and Harborview are 10 minutes away while the Inner Harbor is only a 5 minute walk.