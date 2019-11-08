All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1117 Bayard St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1117 Bayard St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:26 PM

1117 Bayard St

1117 Bayard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1117 Bayard Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Carroll Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Inviting 3 bedroom townhouse located in Washington Village directly across the street from Carrol Park! Bright interior offers gorgeous hardwood flooring, spacious living room, and separate dining room perfect for entertaining! Updated kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, generous cabinet storage, and modern countertops. Spacious upper floor includes 2 ample bedrooms plus a sitting room that would be great as an office, play room, or 3rd bedroom and a shared full bath. Unfinished basement provides a laundry/storage room with full size washer/dryer included for added convenience!

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5745494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Bayard St have any available units?
1117 Bayard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 Bayard St have?
Some of 1117 Bayard St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Bayard St currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Bayard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Bayard St pet-friendly?
No, 1117 Bayard St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1117 Bayard St offer parking?
No, 1117 Bayard St does not offer parking.
Does 1117 Bayard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1117 Bayard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Bayard St have a pool?
No, 1117 Bayard St does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Bayard St have accessible units?
No, 1117 Bayard St does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Bayard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 Bayard St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland