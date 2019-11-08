1117 Bayard St

Amenities

Inviting 3 bedroom townhouse located in Washington Village directly across the street from Carrol Park! Bright interior offers gorgeous hardwood flooring, spacious living room, and separate dining room perfect for entertaining! Updated kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, generous cabinet storage, and modern countertops. Spacious upper floor includes 2 ample bedrooms plus a sitting room that would be great as an office, play room, or 3rd bedroom and a shared full bath. Unfinished basement provides a laundry/storage room with full size washer/dryer included for added convenience!



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



