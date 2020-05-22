All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
1112 S CLINTON STREET
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM

1112 S CLINTON STREET

1112 South Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1112 South Clinton Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Enjoy all the perks of city living in this stunning three bedroom three bathroom rowhouse in the prime of Canton! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout this 17' wide, light filled home with crown molding, exposed brick & beams and gourmet kitchen with island feating granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Beautiful large patio off the back of the kitchen is perfect for entertaining. Highlights include enormous master suite w/ walk-in closet, luxurious shower, dual vanities, hallway access to roof deck and wet bar. Large second bedroom and bathroom and full-size stackable washer/dryer also on the upper level. Fully finished basement has a full bathroom and bedroom, plus nearly 30 ft of storage space. Located right in the heart of Canton, just around the corner from tons of restaurants, waterfront walking/running path, parks, shopping and easy access to Hopkins, downtown, 95 N /S & 895. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 S CLINTON STREET have any available units?
1112 S CLINTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 S CLINTON STREET have?
Some of 1112 S CLINTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 S CLINTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1112 S CLINTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 S CLINTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1112 S CLINTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1112 S CLINTON STREET offer parking?
No, 1112 S CLINTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1112 S CLINTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 S CLINTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 S CLINTON STREET have a pool?
No, 1112 S CLINTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1112 S CLINTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1112 S CLINTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 S CLINTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 S CLINTON STREET has units with dishwashers.

