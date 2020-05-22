1112 S CLINTON STREET

Amenities

Enjoy all the perks of city living in this stunning three bedroom three bathroom rowhouse in the prime of Canton! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout this 17' wide, light filled home with crown molding, exposed brick & beams and gourmet kitchen with island feating granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Beautiful large patio off the back of the kitchen is perfect for entertaining. Highlights include enormous master suite w/ walk-in closet, luxurious shower, dual vanities, hallway access to roof deck and wet bar. Large second bedroom and bathroom and full-size stackable washer/dryer also on the upper level. Fully finished basement has a full bathroom and bedroom, plus nearly 30 ft of storage space. Located right in the heart of Canton, just around the corner from tons of restaurants, waterfront walking/running path, parks, shopping and easy access to Hopkins, downtown, 95 N /S & 895. Don't miss this one!