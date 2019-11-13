1112 Elbank Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available 10/16/19 Inviting 3 bedroom Glen Oaks townhome close to shopping, parks, and highways! Modern interior features dark wood floors, neutral paint, and custom built-in shelf details. Separate dining room leads to an open kitchen with breakfast bar, built-in microwave, and access to a rear patio perfect for entertaining! Spacious upper-level bedrooms have wood floors throughout and share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Partially finished lower level offers a full-size washer dryer and bonus half bath!



VOUCHERS WELCOME! Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



No Pets Allowed



