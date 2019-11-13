All apartments in Baltimore
1112 Elbank Ave
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

1112 Elbank Ave

1112 Elbank Avenue
Location

1112 Elbank Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21239
Glen Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 10/16/19 Inviting 3 bedroom Glen Oaks townhome close to shopping, parks, and highways! Modern interior features dark wood floors, neutral paint, and custom built-in shelf details. Separate dining room leads to an open kitchen with breakfast bar, built-in microwave, and access to a rear patio perfect for entertaining! Spacious upper-level bedrooms have wood floors throughout and share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Partially finished lower level offers a full-size washer dryer and bonus half bath!

VOUCHERS WELCOME! Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5097853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Elbank Ave have any available units?
1112 Elbank Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 Elbank Ave have?
Some of 1112 Elbank Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Elbank Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Elbank Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Elbank Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1112 Elbank Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1112 Elbank Ave offer parking?
No, 1112 Elbank Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1112 Elbank Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 Elbank Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Elbank Ave have a pool?
No, 1112 Elbank Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Elbank Ave have accessible units?
No, 1112 Elbank Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Elbank Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 Elbank Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
