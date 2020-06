Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 2 bedroom/1 bathroom townhome in Hampden!

Just a few blocks from the Avenue, the Rotunda, the Light Rail, I-83.



Property highlights



- Well maintained with hardwood throughout

- Cozy living room and spacious bedrooms

- Large separate dining room

- Enjoy the outdoors in a fenced in backyard

- Unfinished basement with laundry and storage

- Plenty of street parking

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute



Available Now!



(RLNE5197177)