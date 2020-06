Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SMALL PETS ARE ALLOWED.. Be the first professional to rent a lovely newly renovated home located in Pigtown/Washington Village 3 min from downtown and Inner Harbor. Within walking distance to M&T Bank and Orioles Park Stadium, UMMC, Routes 295, 395 and 95. Has a rear fenced in patio.