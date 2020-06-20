All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1101 SAINT PAUL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1101 SAINT PAUL STREET
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:51 PM

1101 SAINT PAUL STREET

1101 Saint Paul Street · (443) 838-1188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Mid-Town Belvedere
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1101 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mid-Town Belvedere

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
elevator
key fob access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
garage
key fob access
VERY RARE LARGEST 1-Bdr Condo in one of the most secure buildings in Baltimore w/KEYLESS ENTRY, SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS. Beautifully Renovated, open kitchen to living room floorplan. Gleaming Hardwood flrs, Energy Efficient Windows & Smart Water Heater, 24hr Front desk, Optional Garage Spaces $130/m. On Hopkins Shuttle & Purple Circular routes. Also for Sale. Ask for a Rent-to-Own option. Current tenant moving out end of June. Email agent to request an appt. w/24hrs notice. Hurry, this will not last long. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 SAINT PAUL STREET have any available units?
1101 SAINT PAUL STREET has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 SAINT PAUL STREET have?
Some of 1101 SAINT PAUL STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 SAINT PAUL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1101 SAINT PAUL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 SAINT PAUL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1101 SAINT PAUL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1101 SAINT PAUL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1101 SAINT PAUL STREET does offer parking.
Does 1101 SAINT PAUL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 SAINT PAUL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 SAINT PAUL STREET have a pool?
No, 1101 SAINT PAUL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1101 SAINT PAUL STREET have accessible units?
Yes, 1101 SAINT PAUL STREET has accessible units.
Does 1101 SAINT PAUL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 SAINT PAUL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1101 SAINT PAUL STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity