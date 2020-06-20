1101 SAINT PAUL STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible elevator parking garage key fob access

VERY RARE LARGEST 1-Bdr Condo in one of the most secure buildings in Baltimore w/KEYLESS ENTRY, SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS. Beautifully Renovated, open kitchen to living room floorplan. Gleaming Hardwood flrs, Energy Efficient Windows & Smart Water Heater, 24hr Front desk, Optional Garage Spaces $130/m. On Hopkins Shuttle & Purple Circular routes. Also for Sale. Ask for a Rent-to-Own option. Current tenant moving out end of June. Email agent to request an appt. w/24hrs notice. Hurry, this will not last long. Thank you!