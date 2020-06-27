All apartments in Baltimore
109 E CROSS STREET
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:12 AM

109 E CROSS STREET

109 East Cross Street · No Longer Available
Location

109 East Cross Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW. Beautifully, renovated row home in heart of Federal Hill. Right around the corner from the newly updated Cross Street Market with so many great food and beverage offerings! Includes 2 large bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths (second and third floors with private bedroom and full bath). Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, front loading washer/dryer. New hardwood/laminate wood flooring throughout. Sunroom/Breakfast area off rear of kitchen which opens up onto a large backyard with lush greenery, newer vinyl fencing and private patio. Fantastic for entertaining and having cookouts! Large living room that includes a gas fireplace on those chilly nights. Separate dining area. Neighborhood includes sprawling parks (Federal Hill and Riverside), boutique shopping and wonderful restaurants. Enjoy the Inner Harbor path along the water. Great sporting events with the Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles close by along with musical venues such as Royal Farms Arena and MECU Pavilion. Easy access to I95 and I83. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. A MUST SEE!!! - SCHEDULE ONLINE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 E CROSS STREET have any available units?
109 E CROSS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 E CROSS STREET have?
Some of 109 E CROSS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 E CROSS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
109 E CROSS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 E CROSS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 E CROSS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 109 E CROSS STREET offer parking?
No, 109 E CROSS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 109 E CROSS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 E CROSS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 E CROSS STREET have a pool?
No, 109 E CROSS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 109 E CROSS STREET have accessible units?
No, 109 E CROSS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 109 E CROSS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 E CROSS STREET has units with dishwashers.
