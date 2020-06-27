109 E CROSS STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW. Beautifully, renovated row home in heart of Federal Hill. Right around the corner from the newly updated Cross Street Market with so many great food and beverage offerings! Includes 2 large bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths (second and third floors with private bedroom and full bath). Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, front loading washer/dryer. New hardwood/laminate wood flooring throughout. Sunroom/Breakfast area off rear of kitchen which opens up onto a large backyard with lush greenery, newer vinyl fencing and private patio. Fantastic for entertaining and having cookouts! Large living room that includes a gas fireplace on those chilly nights. Separate dining area. Neighborhood includes sprawling parks (Federal Hill and Riverside), boutique shopping and wonderful restaurants. Enjoy the Inner Harbor path along the water. Great sporting events with the Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles close by along with musical venues such as Royal Farms Arena and MECU Pavilion. Easy access to I95 and I83. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. A MUST SEE!!! - SCHEDULE ONLINE.