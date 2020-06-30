107 UPNOR RD

Amenities

ONLINE APPLICATION @ http://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/107-Upnor-Road-Baltimore-MD-21212-281680083. Click on link above agent picture. This picturesque beautiful stucco and stone 1935 English Cotswold style home is on one of the sought after 100 blocks in Homeland and has much to offer. This traditional classic home has been beautifully upgraded and maintained. You enter into the large welcoming foyer of this classic home with easy access to the living room with a wood burning fireplace and built-ins or to the formal dining room with elegant features or to the second and third floors via a wide comfortable staircase and wide hallways. There are wonderful built-ins flanking the sides of the fireplace in the living room and in the family room. There is a secluded stone terrace for outdoor living and a fenced-in backyard. The home has a wonderful circular floor plan on the main living with two entries into and from the living room, dining room, kitchen and sunroom. The gourmet kitchen has custom cabinets with high-end appliances, granite countertops, a wet bar and easy access to the multipurpose sunroom and separate family room. The house has many great finishes and upgraded bathrooms, one with a large steam shower and one with a spa tub. Three of the four bathrooms are ensuite bathrooms. The house has recessed lighting and updated systems. Homeland National Historic District is one of the finest historic neighborhoods in Baltimore and is highly sought after for classic and distinctive architecture and its convenience to schools, universities, shopping, restaurants and access to downtown or the suburbs. There are wonderful public areas within the neighborhood centered around the lakes along Springlake Road and Saint Albans Road and a large park area used for neighborhood activities during the summer months.