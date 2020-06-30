All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:43 PM

107 UPNOR RD

107 Upnor Road · No Longer Available
Location

107 Upnor Road, Baltimore, MD 21212
Homeland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
ONLINE APPLICATION @ http://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/107-Upnor-Road-Baltimore-MD-21212-281680083. Click on link above agent picture. This picturesque beautiful stucco and stone 1935 English Cotswold style home is on one of the sought after 100 blocks in Homeland and has much to offer. This traditional classic home has been beautifully upgraded and maintained. You enter into the large welcoming foyer of this classic home with easy access to the living room with a wood burning fireplace and built-ins or to the formal dining room with elegant features or to the second and third floors via a wide comfortable staircase and wide hallways. There are wonderful built-ins flanking the sides of the fireplace in the living room and in the family room. There is a secluded stone terrace for outdoor living and a fenced-in backyard. The home has a wonderful circular floor plan on the main living with two entries into and from the living room, dining room, kitchen and sunroom. The gourmet kitchen has custom cabinets with high-end appliances, granite countertops, a wet bar and easy access to the multipurpose sunroom and separate family room. The house has many great finishes and upgraded bathrooms, one with a large steam shower and one with a spa tub. Three of the four bathrooms are ensuite bathrooms. The house has recessed lighting and updated systems. Homeland National Historic District is one of the finest historic neighborhoods in Baltimore and is highly sought after for classic and distinctive architecture and its convenience to schools, universities, shopping, restaurants and access to downtown or the suburbs. There are wonderful public areas within the neighborhood centered around the lakes along Springlake Road and Saint Albans Road and a large park area used for neighborhood activities during the summer months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 UPNOR RD have any available units?
107 UPNOR RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 UPNOR RD have?
Some of 107 UPNOR RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 UPNOR RD currently offering any rent specials?
107 UPNOR RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 UPNOR RD pet-friendly?
No, 107 UPNOR RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 107 UPNOR RD offer parking?
Yes, 107 UPNOR RD offers parking.
Does 107 UPNOR RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 UPNOR RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 UPNOR RD have a pool?
No, 107 UPNOR RD does not have a pool.
Does 107 UPNOR RD have accessible units?
No, 107 UPNOR RD does not have accessible units.
Does 107 UPNOR RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 UPNOR RD has units with dishwashers.

