107 N. Ann St/3 Bed, 2.5 Bath plus Family Room in Butchers Hill - Fantastic 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom plus Family Room SO close to Hopkins. Walk into large cozy living room with fireplace. Great kitchen with dining area and tons of light. Kitchen has large island, electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Second floor features 2 large bedrooms with carpet and shared bathroom. Third floor has large master suite with bathroom and lots of closet space. Finished basement with 1/2 Bath that can be used as clubroom or 4th Bedroom. Also mudroom with washer, dryer and room for storage. Fenced in backyard that is great for entertaining. Available NOW $1900 monthly + utilities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5671625)