Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

107 N Ann St.

107 North Ann Street · (410) 952-9727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

107 North Ann Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Dunbar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 107 N Ann St. · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
clubhouse
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
107 N. Ann St/3 Bed, 2.5 Bath plus Family Room in Butchers Hill - Fantastic 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom plus Family Room SO close to Hopkins. Walk into large cozy living room with fireplace. Great kitchen with dining area and tons of light. Kitchen has large island, electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Second floor features 2 large bedrooms with carpet and shared bathroom. Third floor has large master suite with bathroom and lots of closet space. Finished basement with 1/2 Bath that can be used as clubroom or 4th Bedroom. Also mudroom with washer, dryer and room for storage. Fenced in backyard that is great for entertaining. Available NOW $1900 monthly + utilities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5671625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 N Ann St. have any available units?
107 N Ann St. has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 N Ann St. have?
Some of 107 N Ann St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 N Ann St. currently offering any rent specials?
107 N Ann St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 N Ann St. pet-friendly?
No, 107 N Ann St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 107 N Ann St. offer parking?
No, 107 N Ann St. does not offer parking.
Does 107 N Ann St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 N Ann St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 N Ann St. have a pool?
No, 107 N Ann St. does not have a pool.
Does 107 N Ann St. have accessible units?
No, 107 N Ann St. does not have accessible units.
Does 107 N Ann St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 N Ann St. has units with dishwashers.
