Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming 2 level 1 bedroom apartment with a private deck plus 1 car parking. Long term tenant is moving and the apartment will be available November 15th. The apartment will be refreshed prior to new occupancy. This apartment is on level 2 and 3 of this townhouse. Close to Johns Hopkins Hospital Medical Campus, walk, drive or shuttle. Agents are owners. Agent must accompany.