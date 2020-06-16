All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:20 PM

104 E RANDALL STREET

104 East Randall Street · No Longer Available
Location

104 East Randall Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Wonderful 4-BR Fed Hill rental that's close to EVERYTHING,! This great home features 3 above-grade bedrooms plus a 4th bedroom in the basement with it's own private half-bath! Walk to Fed Hill dining & night spots; it's only steps away from Riverside Park and close to grocery, shopping & commuter routes too! Gleaming hardwood floors, exposed brick, a speaker system, wet bar, SS appliances & granite counters too. The best city view you'll ever see on this fantastic ROOFTOP DECK!! Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. No smoking permitted in the home. Available for immediate occupancy. Don't miss out on this one! WELCOME HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 E RANDALL STREET have any available units?
104 E RANDALL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 E RANDALL STREET have?
Some of 104 E RANDALL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 E RANDALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
104 E RANDALL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 E RANDALL STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 E RANDALL STREET is pet friendly.
Does 104 E RANDALL STREET offer parking?
No, 104 E RANDALL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 104 E RANDALL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 E RANDALL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 E RANDALL STREET have a pool?
No, 104 E RANDALL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 104 E RANDALL STREET have accessible units?
No, 104 E RANDALL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 104 E RANDALL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 E RANDALL STREET has units with dishwashers.

