104 E RANDALL STREET

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Wonderful 4-BR Fed Hill rental that's close to EVERYTHING,! This great home features 3 above-grade bedrooms plus a 4th bedroom in the basement with it's own private half-bath! Walk to Fed Hill dining & night spots; it's only steps away from Riverside Park and close to grocery, shopping & commuter routes too! Gleaming hardwood floors, exposed brick, a speaker system, wet bar, SS appliances & granite counters too. The best city view you'll ever see on this fantastic ROOFTOP DECK!! Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. No smoking permitted in the home. Available for immediate occupancy. Don't miss out on this one! WELCOME HOME!