Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave bathtub range oven

3 Story Rowhome located Located in Baltimore City - Beautiful home available for Move In! This 3 story home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths,brick accent wall, master suite with master bath, and inclusive of major appliances. Close to Downtown Baltimore!



*One Year Lease required

*Vouchers are welcome to Apply

*$35 application fee per occupant, 18 years old and over

*Background and Credit Check Required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4438133)