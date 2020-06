Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Do not miss this Completely Gut renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Federal Hill located on a cobblestone street near the newly renovated Cross Street Market. This lovely home offers industrial chic finishes with central air, hardwood flooring throughout, exposed brick and ducts, a shared space behind the property with a patio and grassy area and much much more!