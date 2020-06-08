1032 PATAPSCO STREET

Amenities

Main level Studio/1br in Federal Hill 1/2 block from the newly renovated Cross Street Market - Location Location!. Area 9 street parking. Brick hard surface flooring throughout. Living room features a decorative fireplace. Galley kitchen offers plenty of storage. Bedroom area is in the rear features exposed brick. Bedroom space can fit a queen sized bed. Back patio outdoor space. Free Wifi and Water are included in rent. Tenant pays BGE. Pets Considered On Case By Case Basis. Available Now!