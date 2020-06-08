1032 Patapsco Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 Federal Hill - Montgomery
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Main level Studio/1br in Federal Hill 1/2 block from the newly renovated Cross Street Market - Location Location!. Area 9 street parking. Brick hard surface flooring throughout. Living room features a decorative fireplace. Galley kitchen offers plenty of storage. Bedroom area is in the rear features exposed brick. Bedroom space can fit a queen sized bed. Back patio outdoor space. Free Wifi and Water are included in rent. Tenant pays BGE. Pets Considered On Case By Case Basis. Available Now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
