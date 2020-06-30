1029 S BOULDIN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this beautiful maintained Canton property. This home has everything needed for that charm city living feel. Exposed brick, and hardwood floors great you as you enter the main level. There is a 1st floor half bath as you head into the kitchen. Large island, SS appliance, and granite countertops round out the kitchen. On the second level there is a bedroom with hall full bath. Large master suite with its own bath. Rear privacy deck off of the master bedroom that leads up to a rooftop deck that has breath taking views of Brewers Hill and the city. The real plus to this home is thatb it offers its own off street parking! A huge amenity for this area.