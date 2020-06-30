All apartments in Baltimore
1029 S BOULDIN STREET
1029 S BOULDIN STREET

1029 South Bouldin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1029 South Bouldin Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this beautiful maintained Canton property. This home has everything needed for that charm city living feel. Exposed brick, and hardwood floors great you as you enter the main level. There is a 1st floor half bath as you head into the kitchen. Large island, SS appliance, and granite countertops round out the kitchen. On the second level there is a bedroom with hall full bath. Large master suite with its own bath. Rear privacy deck off of the master bedroom that leads up to a rooftop deck that has breath taking views of Brewers Hill and the city. The real plus to this home is thatb it offers its own off street parking! A huge amenity for this area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 S BOULDIN STREET have any available units?
1029 S BOULDIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1029 S BOULDIN STREET have?
Some of 1029 S BOULDIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 S BOULDIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1029 S BOULDIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 S BOULDIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1029 S BOULDIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1029 S BOULDIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1029 S BOULDIN STREET offers parking.
Does 1029 S BOULDIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1029 S BOULDIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 S BOULDIN STREET have a pool?
No, 1029 S BOULDIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1029 S BOULDIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1029 S BOULDIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 S BOULDIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1029 S BOULDIN STREET has units with dishwashers.

