1020 PIER POINTE LANDING

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking

The most spacious floor plan of the Pier Homes at Harborview with over 3500 square feet of space tucked away at the end of Pier Pointe Landing. Five floors all accessible by ELEVATOR. First level includes garage entry as well as private courtyard entrance and Key Highway access, spacious office with built ins and large living room/den. Second floor main living level includes the eat in kitchen with upgraded appliances, living/dining area with gas fireplace and powder room. This level also includes a large outdoor patio with water views, convenient for entertaining or just grilling. Levels 3 and 4 include 3 bedrooms and two full baths. Master level has generous sized walk-in closets, en-suite bath & MSTR level laundry. Top floor is a good spot to relax and take in the city - another large deck with city skyline, Federal Hill Park, and water views in all directions. 2 car garage. The Harborview Community offers guest parking, state of the art fitness center, pool, security, restaurants and a marina. Additionally, the HOA/CONDO is run by a full time ON SITE management company. Please see the virtual tour for the floor plan.