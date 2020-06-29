All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 26 2020 at 8:28 PM

1020 PIER POINTE LANDING

1020 Pier Pointe Landing
Location

1020 Pier Pointe Landing, Baltimore, MD 21230
Inner Harbor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
The most spacious floor plan of the Pier Homes at Harborview with over 3500 square feet of space tucked away at the end of Pier Pointe Landing. Five floors all accessible by ELEVATOR. First level includes garage entry as well as private courtyard entrance and Key Highway access, spacious office with built ins and large living room/den. Second floor main living level includes the eat in kitchen with upgraded appliances, living/dining area with gas fireplace and powder room. This level also includes a large outdoor patio with water views, convenient for entertaining or just grilling. Levels 3 and 4 include 3 bedrooms and two full baths. Master level has generous sized walk-in closets, en-suite bath & MSTR level laundry. Top floor is a good spot to relax and take in the city - another large deck with city skyline, Federal Hill Park, and water views in all directions. 2 car garage. The Harborview Community offers guest parking, state of the art fitness center, pool, security, restaurants and a marina. Additionally, the HOA/CONDO is run by a full time ON SITE management company. Please see the virtual tour for the floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 PIER POINTE LANDING have any available units?
1020 PIER POINTE LANDING doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 PIER POINTE LANDING have?
Some of 1020 PIER POINTE LANDING's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 PIER POINTE LANDING currently offering any rent specials?
1020 PIER POINTE LANDING is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 PIER POINTE LANDING pet-friendly?
No, 1020 PIER POINTE LANDING is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1020 PIER POINTE LANDING offer parking?
Yes, 1020 PIER POINTE LANDING offers parking.
Does 1020 PIER POINTE LANDING have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 PIER POINTE LANDING offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 PIER POINTE LANDING have a pool?
Yes, 1020 PIER POINTE LANDING has a pool.
Does 1020 PIER POINTE LANDING have accessible units?
No, 1020 PIER POINTE LANDING does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 PIER POINTE LANDING have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 PIER POINTE LANDING has units with dishwashers.
