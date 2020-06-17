1011 HUNTER STREET N

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated elevator media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking media room

A truly modern and upscale urban condo for rent in the St. Cloud building in the Historic Mount Vernon / Mid Town - 21202. Two bedrooms, two bath and a fabulous updated kitchen, huge windows, and great natural light, and an updated master bathroom. Home theater and built-in surround sound included. You won't want to miss this opportunity! Plus located in a gated community with 1-parking space INCLUDED and only minutes from Penn Station, I-83; Downtown. New washer/dryer INCLUDED. Available immediately. Owner requires a credit check. One year min lease. Security deposit required. $1,800 per month. During COVID we are still showing - just with mask and distance. COVID-19 Rental Assistances is available if you qualify, discounts with 2-year lease commitment