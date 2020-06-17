All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:35 PM

1011 HUNTER STREET N

1011 Hunter Street · (703) 533-8660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1011 Hunter Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mid-Town Belvedere

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-2 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
media room
A truly modern and upscale urban condo for rent in the St. Cloud building in the Historic Mount Vernon / Mid Town - 21202. Two bedrooms, two bath and a fabulous updated kitchen, huge windows, and great natural light, and an updated master bathroom. Home theater and built-in surround sound included. You won't want to miss this opportunity! Plus located in a gated community with 1-parking space INCLUDED and only minutes from Penn Station, I-83; Downtown. New washer/dryer INCLUDED. Available immediately. Owner requires a credit check. One year min lease. Security deposit required. $1,800 per month. During COVID we are still showing - just with mask and distance. COVID-19 Rental Assistances is available if you qualify, discounts with 2-year lease commitment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 HUNTER STREET N have any available units?
1011 HUNTER STREET N has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 HUNTER STREET N have?
Some of 1011 HUNTER STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 HUNTER STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
1011 HUNTER STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 HUNTER STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 1011 HUNTER STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1011 HUNTER STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 1011 HUNTER STREET N does offer parking.
Does 1011 HUNTER STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1011 HUNTER STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 HUNTER STREET N have a pool?
No, 1011 HUNTER STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 1011 HUNTER STREET N have accessible units?
No, 1011 HUNTER STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 HUNTER STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 HUNTER STREET N has units with dishwashers.
