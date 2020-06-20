All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:55 AM

1006 Rutland Avenue - 1

1006 Rutland Ave · (443) 676-7800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1006 Rutland Ave, Baltimore, MD 21287
Dunbar Broadway

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2016 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Next to Johns Hopkins Medical Campus! Link to video tour:https://youtu.be/CP5UJBiizEgThis immaculately maintained almost new(built in 2016) 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home is conveniently located right next to Johns Hopkins. The entry level has a large spacious family/rec room, powder room, and access to the attached garage. Upstairs on the main living level, you will find a large open floor plan. The upgraded kitchen is complete with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. You will also find a spacious dining area off of the kitchen. The large deck with a beautiful view of the common area green space serves as an extension of the main living level and provides excellent space for outdoor relaxation and entertaining. Upstairs you will find three large bedrooms including the master bedroom with en suite bathroom. An additional full bathroom is located on this level as well as the laundry area. On the top level is the large, private fourth bedroom with en suite bathroom. The parking pad and attached garage with additional storage space ensure you never have to worry about parking since you have two private off-street parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Rutland Avenue - 1 have any available units?
1006 Rutland Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 Rutland Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 1006 Rutland Avenue - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Rutland Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Rutland Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Rutland Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1006 Rutland Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1006 Rutland Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Rutland Avenue - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1006 Rutland Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Rutland Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Rutland Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 1006 Rutland Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Rutland Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1006 Rutland Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Rutland Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Rutland Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
