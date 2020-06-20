1006 Rutland Avenue - 1

Amenities

Next to Johns Hopkins Medical Campus! Link to video tour:https://youtu.be/CP5UJBiizEgThis immaculately maintained almost new(built in 2016) 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home is conveniently located right next to Johns Hopkins. The entry level has a large spacious family/rec room, powder room, and access to the attached garage. Upstairs on the main living level, you will find a large open floor plan. The upgraded kitchen is complete with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. You will also find a spacious dining area off of the kitchen. The large deck with a beautiful view of the common area green space serves as an extension of the main living level and provides excellent space for outdoor relaxation and entertaining. Upstairs you will find three large bedrooms including the master bedroom with en suite bathroom. An additional full bathroom is located on this level as well as the laundry area. On the top level is the large, private fourth bedroom with en suite bathroom. The parking pad and attached garage with additional storage space ensure you never have to worry about parking since you have two private off-street parking!