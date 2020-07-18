1 N POTOMAC STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

50% Off 1st Months Rent!! Newly Vacant Property! You will Love this Home!! 2 Levels of High-End Finishes with a Great Open Layout. Main Floor has Gorgeous Hardwood Floors, Woodburning Brick Fireplace, Chair Rails, Recessed Lighting and Beautiful Exposed Brick leading to upstairs Bedroom Level. Large Open Kitchen Perfect for an Avid Chef with Granite Counters, Lots off Cabinets & Wine Fridge! Back Bedroom with Tray Ceiling, Double Closets and access to an 8x14ft Balcony that is Perfect for Entertaining or Relaxing. Both Bedrooms will have Bathroom with a Tub or Shower combination and Large Vanity! Big 12x12ft Front Bedroom boasts Large Closet, Lots of Light and 6ft Windows. Freshly Painted Throughout! Partially Finished Basement provides Perfect Laundry room and Tons of Storage Space. This End of Group Townhome allows for Easy Access to your Large Off-Street Parking Space. Located in Fantastic Location! Half a Block from Patterson Park and less than a mile to Johns Hopkins and Canton Square Shopping & Restaurants. Schedule a Tour Today!! IMPORTANT ~ Owner is Converting 3rd Bedroom into Brand New 2nd Floor Full Upstairs Bath with Estimated Completion date of Aug 1st. 50% Rent Discount will apply until Upstairs Bath is Completed. Contractor will not need to access either bedroom. No walls being moved. Available for July 1st Move In!!