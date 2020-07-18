All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

1 N POTOMAC STREET

1 North Potomac Street · (443) 632-3000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 North Potomac Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
50% Off 1st Months Rent!! Newly Vacant Property! You will Love this Home!! 2 Levels of High-End Finishes with a Great Open Layout. Main Floor has Gorgeous Hardwood Floors, Woodburning Brick Fireplace, Chair Rails, Recessed Lighting and Beautiful Exposed Brick leading to upstairs Bedroom Level. Large Open Kitchen Perfect for an Avid Chef with Granite Counters, Lots off Cabinets & Wine Fridge! Back Bedroom with Tray Ceiling, Double Closets and access to an 8x14ft Balcony that is Perfect for Entertaining or Relaxing. Both Bedrooms will have Bathroom with a Tub or Shower combination and Large Vanity! Big 12x12ft Front Bedroom boasts Large Closet, Lots of Light and 6ft Windows. Freshly Painted Throughout! Partially Finished Basement provides Perfect Laundry room and Tons of Storage Space. This End of Group Townhome allows for Easy Access to your Large Off-Street Parking Space. Located in Fantastic Location! Half a Block from Patterson Park and less than a mile to Johns Hopkins and Canton Square Shopping & Restaurants. Schedule a Tour Today!! IMPORTANT ~ Owner is Converting 3rd Bedroom into Brand New 2nd Floor Full Upstairs Bath with Estimated Completion date of Aug 1st. 50% Rent Discount will apply until Upstairs Bath is Completed. Contractor will not need to access either bedroom. No walls being moved. Available for July 1st Move In!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 N POTOMAC STREET have any available units?
1 N POTOMAC STREET has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 N POTOMAC STREET have?
Some of 1 N POTOMAC STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 N POTOMAC STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1 N POTOMAC STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 N POTOMAC STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1 N POTOMAC STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1 N POTOMAC STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1 N POTOMAC STREET offers parking.
Does 1 N POTOMAC STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 N POTOMAC STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 N POTOMAC STREET have a pool?
No, 1 N POTOMAC STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1 N POTOMAC STREET have accessible units?
No, 1 N POTOMAC STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1 N POTOMAC STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 N POTOMAC STREET has units with dishwashers.
