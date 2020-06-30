All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:21 AM

1 N BRADFORD STREET

1 North Bradford Street · No Longer Available
Location

1 North Bradford Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Place

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FOR RENT!! This is a brand new rehab located on a quiet street just steps from Patterson Park. New hardwood flooring throughout. Master suite offers a walk in closet and full bath with custom shower. Central air and gas heat is state of the art and very efficient. Whole house is outfitted with LED and insulated to the highest standard. Basement is completely finished with a full bath and ample area for guest, entertainment room or a third bedroom. Granite counter tops accent the brand new stainless appliances. Full mud/pantry for plenty of first floor storage of bikes or other larger equipment. The location is very convenient to Hopkins Hospital, Canton, Fells point and Butchers Hill. Rod iron staircases are throughout the unit accenting the exposed brick walls. There is 1 car parking out back with lots of street parking along one of the best urban parks in the country. Located next to Hopkins Hospital, Canton, Fells Point and Butchers Hill. Pets welcome. Call or text Danielle @ 443.8448.1832 for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 N BRADFORD STREET have any available units?
1 N BRADFORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 N BRADFORD STREET have?
Some of 1 N BRADFORD STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 N BRADFORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1 N BRADFORD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 N BRADFORD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 N BRADFORD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1 N BRADFORD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1 N BRADFORD STREET offers parking.
Does 1 N BRADFORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 N BRADFORD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 N BRADFORD STREET have a pool?
No, 1 N BRADFORD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1 N BRADFORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1 N BRADFORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1 N BRADFORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 N BRADFORD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

