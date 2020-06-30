1 N BRADFORD STREET

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets

FOR RENT!! This is a brand new rehab located on a quiet street just steps from Patterson Park. New hardwood flooring throughout. Master suite offers a walk in closet and full bath with custom shower. Central air and gas heat is state of the art and very efficient. Whole house is outfitted with LED and insulated to the highest standard. Basement is completely finished with a full bath and ample area for guest, entertainment room or a third bedroom. Granite counter tops accent the brand new stainless appliances. Full mud/pantry for plenty of first floor storage of bikes or other larger equipment. The location is very convenient to Hopkins Hospital, Canton, Fells point and Butchers Hill. Rod iron staircases are throughout the unit accenting the exposed brick walls. There is 1 car parking out back with lots of street parking along one of the best urban parks in the country. Located next to Hopkins Hospital, Canton, Fells Point and Butchers Hill. Pets welcome. Call or text Danielle @ 443.8448.1832 for showing.