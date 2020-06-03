All apartments in Watertown Town
68 Howard

68 Howard Street · No Longer Available
Location

68 Howard Street, Watertown Town, MA 02472
Watertown West End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 558  Pleasant St @ Bridge St (0.52 mi)Bus: 70  Main St @ Howard St (0.13 mi)Bus: 59  Watertown St @ Fifth St (0.43 mi)Bus: 57  Watertown Yard (0.57 mi)Bus: 71  Watertown Sq Terminal (0.54 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Howard have any available units?
68 Howard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watertown Town, MA.
Is 68 Howard currently offering any rent specials?
68 Howard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Howard pet-friendly?
No, 68 Howard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watertown Town.
Does 68 Howard offer parking?
No, 68 Howard does not offer parking.
Does 68 Howard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Howard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Howard have a pool?
No, 68 Howard does not have a pool.
Does 68 Howard have accessible units?
No, 68 Howard does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Howard have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 Howard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68 Howard have units with air conditioning?
No, 68 Howard does not have units with air conditioning.
