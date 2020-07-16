All apartments in Somerville
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:31 AM

84 Morrison

84 Morrison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

84 Morrison Avenue, Somerville, MA 02144
Powder House

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
- 4 bed/2 bath (2nd and 3rd floor right-side) - Modern updated kitchen/open living room - Updated tiled bathrooms - Free use laundry in-unit - Hardwood floors - Central heat/ac - Street parking (driveway available for rent)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Morrison have any available units?
84 Morrison doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 84 Morrison have?
Some of 84 Morrison's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Morrison currently offering any rent specials?
84 Morrison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Morrison pet-friendly?
No, 84 Morrison is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 84 Morrison offer parking?
No, 84 Morrison does not offer parking.
Does 84 Morrison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 Morrison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Morrison have a pool?
No, 84 Morrison does not have a pool.
Does 84 Morrison have accessible units?
No, 84 Morrison does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Morrison have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 Morrison does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Morrison have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 84 Morrison has units with air conditioning.
