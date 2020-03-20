All apartments in Newton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

36 Jewett St.

36 Jewett Street · No Longer Available
Location

36 Jewett Street, Newton, MA 02458
Newton Corner

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Jewett St. have any available units?
36 Jewett St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton, MA.
Is 36 Jewett St. currently offering any rent specials?
36 Jewett St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Jewett St. pet-friendly?
No, 36 Jewett St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 36 Jewett St. offer parking?
No, 36 Jewett St. does not offer parking.
Does 36 Jewett St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Jewett St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Jewett St. have a pool?
No, 36 Jewett St. does not have a pool.
Does 36 Jewett St. have accessible units?
No, 36 Jewett St. does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Jewett St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Jewett St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Jewett St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Jewett St. does not have units with air conditioning.
