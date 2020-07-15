Sign Up
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:14 AM
9 Meacham Rd.
9 Meacham Road
·
(617) 650-8268
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
9 Meacham Road, Cambridge, MA 02140
North Cambridge
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$5,300
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 9 Meacham Rd. have any available units?
9 Meacham Rd. has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cambridge Rent Report
.
Is 9 Meacham Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
9 Meacham Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Meacham Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 9 Meacham Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cambridge
.
Does 9 Meacham Rd. offer parking?
No, 9 Meacham Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 9 Meacham Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Meacham Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Meacham Rd. have a pool?
No, 9 Meacham Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 9 Meacham Rd. have accessible units?
No, 9 Meacham Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Meacham Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Meacham Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Meacham Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Meacham Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
