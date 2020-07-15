All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:14 AM

9 Meacham Rd.

9 Meacham Road · (617) 650-8268
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9 Meacham Road, Cambridge, MA 02140
North Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9 Meacham Rd. have any available units?
9 Meacham Rd. has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
Is 9 Meacham Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
9 Meacham Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Meacham Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 9 Meacham Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 9 Meacham Rd. offer parking?
No, 9 Meacham Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 9 Meacham Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Meacham Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Meacham Rd. have a pool?
No, 9 Meacham Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 9 Meacham Rd. have accessible units?
No, 9 Meacham Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Meacham Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Meacham Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Meacham Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Meacham Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

