4 Washington Avenue Apt #20A, Cambridge, MA 02140 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Andy Ruskowski, Red Tree Real Estate, (508) 887-2863. Available from: 07/10/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful Building tucked in between Harvard Sq and Porter sq. Fantastic top floor studio with great natural sunlight and high ceilings. This condo is filled with classic charm and is well laid out to have an EAT IN KITCHEN bedroom space and study/ office space! FANTASTIC LOCATION FOR PUBLIC TRANSIT AND WALK-A-BILITY ROOF DECK HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED LAUNDRY IN COMMON AREA This gorgeous pre-war 1920s building has wonderful period details such as high ceilings and hardwood floors, but is made for modern living. Enjoy fantastic views of the city from the roof deck. The walkability is incredible as you are within .5 miles of Porter Square, Harvard, Radcliffe and Lesley. If biking is your thing, there is plenty of bike storage as well as laundry facilities in the basement. [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3622964 ]