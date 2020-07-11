All apartments in Cambridge
4 Washington Avenue
Last updated July 16 2020 at 3:00 PM

4 Washington Avenue

4 Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4 Washington Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02140
Neighborhood Nine

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bike storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
4 Washington Avenue Apt #20A, Cambridge, MA 02140 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Andy Ruskowski, Red Tree Real Estate, (508) 887-2863. Available from: 07/10/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful Building tucked in between Harvard Sq and Porter sq. Fantastic top floor studio with great natural sunlight and high ceilings. This condo is filled with classic charm and is well laid out to have an EAT IN KITCHEN bedroom space and study/ office space! FANTASTIC LOCATION FOR PUBLIC TRANSIT AND WALK-A-BILITY ROOF DECK HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED LAUNDRY IN COMMON AREA This gorgeous pre-war 1920s building has wonderful period details such as high ceilings and hardwood floors, but is made for modern living. Enjoy fantastic views of the city from the roof deck. The walkability is incredible as you are within .5 miles of Porter Square, Harvard, Radcliffe and Lesley. If biking is your thing, there is plenty of bike storage as well as laundry facilities in the basement. [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3622964 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Washington Avenue have any available units?
4 Washington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Washington Avenue have?
Some of 4 Washington Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4 Washington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4 Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 4 Washington Avenue offer parking?
No, 4 Washington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 4 Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Washington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
