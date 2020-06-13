Apartment List
/
MA
/
danvers
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:16 PM

101 Apartments for rent in Danvers, MA

📍
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
Endicott Green
180 Newbury St, Danvers, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1169 sqft
You will find the ultimate in apartment home living in Endicott Green apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
$
4 Units Available
River Drive
17 River Dr, Danvers, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
690 sqft
Situated along the Crane River, just steps from Sandy Beach in the beautiful Danversport neighborhood, River Drive Apartments feature modern sunny residences with fully applianced eat-in kitchens, on-site laundry facilities, beautifully landscaped
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Contact for Availability
Spring Meadows
23 Prince Street, Danvers, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2000 sqft
A pristine suburban townhouse community just 1/2 mile from the Highlands Elementary school in sought-after Danvers, the residences at Spring Meadows offer an ideal in-town location that's only moments from shopping, dining, and entertainment.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
81 Hobart St.
81 Hobart Street, Danvers, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
600 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom unit. Features brand new hardwood flooring, nice amenities, bright, sunny and spacious. Close to shopping and major routes. Parking - Heat & Hot Water Included. Coin operated laundry on site.
Results within 1 mile of Danvers
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Proctor
9 Units Available
eaves Peabody
51 Keyes Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
998 sqft
North Shore apartments with easy access to I-95, US 1 and Hwy 128. Walking distance to Liberty Tree Mall. Pet-friendly community offers pool and athletic courts. Apartments feature a patio, dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:38pm
Proctor
4 Units Available
Essex Apartments
1 Avalon Dr, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,579
1415 sqft
Essex Apartment Homes in Peabody, Massachusetts, are freshly renovated in designer colonial style. Each unit has laundry and a patio or balcony. There is a resort pool in the center of the complex.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Proctor
21 Units Available
14 North
1000 Crane Brook Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,826
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,888
1396 sqft
Stylish, unique granite countertops and finished cabinetry in these recently renovated apartments near I-95 and Route 114. Residents have access to resort-style amenities for maximum comfort: basketball and tennis courts, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Salem
1 Unit Available
33 Oakland Street 3
33 Oakland Street, Salem, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom Salem w/ Private Balconies, New Hardwood - Property Id: 37361 What an opportunity to be the first to live in this freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Salem.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
West Peabody
1 Unit Available
18 1/2 Wheeler St
18 1/2 Wheeler St, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1037 sqft
Immaculate 2nd floor of 2 family home..5 rooms,1 Bedroom,1 Bathroom,Living-room,Dining room,Kitchen and four season sunroom/office/den.Gorgeous Hardwood floors through out.Newer windows,Recently painted,Newer stove,refrigerator and dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Danvers
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
Montrose
20 Units Available
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
Studio
$2,025
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
South Salem
17 Units Available
Hawthorne Commons
205 Highland Ave, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Close to Nathan Bowditch and Salem High Schools and a short drive to Salem State University and Winter Island. Spacious, pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and abundant storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
The Landing at Vinnin Square
330 Paradise Rd, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,948
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A waterfront community in the Vinnin Square area. Updated interiors with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, tennis court, guest suites and playground. Green community.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
West Peabody
45 Units Available
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1340 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Downtown Salem
15 Units Available
Bell at Salem Station
190 Bridge St, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1285 sqft
Downtown and the train station are within walking distance. Close to I-95 for easy freeway access. Open-plan 1-2 bedroom houses and apartments in complex with gym, pool and conference center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Lynnfield Commons
375 Broadway, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,366
1162 sqft
Prime location just 15 minutes north of Downtown Boston. Open, spacious floor plans and charming New England architecture with updated finishes. Community is pet-friendly and has outdoor pool and sun deck.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
3 Units Available
Vantage Pointe Apartments
100 Vantage Ter, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1300 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex minutes from the beach. Community amenities include swimming pool, garden and tennis court. Walking distance from Swampscott MBTA station. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Beverly Commons
0 Beverly Commons Dr, Beverly, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,824
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing location on Boston's North Shore with easy access to the MBTA Commuter Rail's North Beverly Stop. Tranquil community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Traditional apartments with newly remodeled kitchens and baths.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
MarketStreet Apartments
150 King Rail Dr, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,538
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Lynnfield within proximity of premier shopping and dining establishments. This smoke-free community includes underground parking for tenants, pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments feature large balconies, granite countertops and fireplaces.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Salem
1 Unit Available
75 Wharf St 301
75 Wharf Street, Salem, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1066 sqft
BRAND NEW - 75 Wharf Street Apartments - Property Id: 256393 BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in the heart of Pickering Wharf. Perfectly blending elegance with functional living space.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Peabody Town Center
1 Unit Available
8 Crowninshield Street 101
8 Crowninshield Street, Peabody, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
Well maintained condominium near downtown Peabody - Property Id: 220213 Spacious easy living at its finest open concept living/dining room condominium with FREE Internet in Peabody convenient distance from Boston, features the only unit in the

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Salem
1 Unit Available
255 Jefferson Ave
255 Jefferson Avenue, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Salem Rental - Property Id: 289670 four family rental.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Salem
1 Unit Available
194 Lafayette Street
194 Lafayette Street, Salem, MA
7 Bedrooms
$5,000
2716 sqft
194 Lafayette Street Available 07/01/20 Convenient Historic Home in Salem - Steps from downtown Salem and Salem University, The Coming Soon Commuter Rail Stop on Canal St and directly across from the Saltonstall School is 194 Lafayette St.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Salem
1 Unit Available
12 Holly Street
12 Holly Street, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Apartment for rent in Salem Massachusetts for $1600 a month first last and security deposit are required to move in .

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Downtown Salem
1 Unit Available
155 Washington St.
155 Washington Street, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1171 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Median Rent in Danvers

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Danvers is $1,813, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,248.
Studio
$1,589
1 Bed
$1,813
2 Beds
$2,248
3+ Beds
$2,825
City GuideDanvers
Pack your toothpaste: The former agricultural hub of Danvers, MA, was once so famous for its own special strain of onion ("The Danvers Onion") that it earned the nickname "Oniontown"!

A medium-sized coastal town in Massachusetts, Danvers is a charming place, originally known for its agriculture. It was also home to the famed Witch Trials, though its neighbor, Salem, got all the credit (not that Danvers is complaining about shedding that infamy). If you like spooky history, you can visit the house of the convicted witch Rebecca Nurse--but don't think about renting it, as it's a registered historical landmark (not to mention the haunting potential!).

Apartment Rentals in Danvers

Most of the apartments for rent in Danvers are 1- to 2-bedroom apartment units. If you need something larger, there are 3-bedroom houses for rent throughout the town, and if you're lucky you might even find 4- or 5-bedroom houses.

What You Need For an Apartment Search When looking for an apartment in Danvers, especially if you want an all utilities paid apartment, the main thing you need is patience. There are apartments for rent, but most of the town has a very low vacancy rate. So, get there early, look hard, and when you find a good deal, don't wait! If you're sure about it, sign those papers right away and throw down some cash, because there's a line of people waiting to do the same thing.

Danvers Neighborhoods

Read on for a quick guide to the different 'hoods:

Town Center: Made up mostly of houses.

Danvers Center: This neighborhood relatively affordable.

Hathorne & Burleys Corner: Made up mostly of 1-bedroom apartments, with some larger ones available, you should always be able to find something here.

Danversport: Located on the large Danvers River, this community provides easy access to the water, where you can play some water sports, swim, and relax.

High St.: A historical neighborhood full of old buildings. It's lovely.

Living in Danvers

Because it's a medium-sized town, Danvers doesn’t boast a big nightlife scene. Luckily, there are many things to do and explore outside, and the area offers a nice alternative to big city life. So if you like farms, green spaces, and the waft of seaside air, this is your spot.

June 2020 Danvers Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Danvers Rent Report. Danvers rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Danvers rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Danvers Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Danvers Rent Report. Danvers rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Danvers rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Danvers rents increased over the past month

Danvers rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 3.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Danvers stand at $1,813 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,248 for a two-bedroom. Danvers' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Massachusetts

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Danvers, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Massachusetts, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cambridge is the most expensive of all Massachusetts' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,298; of the 10 largest Massachusetts cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Brockton experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Somerville, Worcester, and Quincy have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.9%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Danvers

    As rents have increased moderately in Danvers, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Danvers is less affordable for renters.

    • Danvers' median two-bedroom rent of $2,248 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.4% rise in Danvers.
    • While Danvers' rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Danvers than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Danvers is nearly two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Danvers?
    In Danvers, the median rent is $1,589 for a studio, $1,813 for a 1-bedroom, $2,248 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,825 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Danvers, check out our monthly Danvers Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Danvers?
    Some of the colleges located in the Danvers area include North Shore Community College, Hult International Business School, Berklee College of Music, Boston College, and Boston University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Danvers?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Danvers from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Brookline.

    Similar Pages

    Danvers 1 BedroomsDanvers 2 Bedrooms
    Danvers Apartments with ParkingDanvers Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Danvers Cheap Places