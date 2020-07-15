/
/
/
FRAMINGHAM
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:02 AM
10 Apartments For Rent Near Framingham State University
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
30 Units Available
Downtown Framingham
Alta Union House
55 Concord St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
1437 sqft
Tour Your Way! We Are Open for Walk Ins, Self Guided or Virtual Tours!*
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
75 Units Available
West Framingham
Halstead Framingham
1610 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,350
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,439
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,802
933 sqft
Modern luxuries abound with apartments featuring stainless steel, new upgrades and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Close to the Natick IMAX, restaurants and the MetroWest Transit Stop.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
42 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,575
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Boston's Logan International Airport. Community features resort-style pool, sundeck, and more. Units have central AC, fully-equipped kitchens, and private terrace or balcony.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
33 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Terrace
1400 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,795
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1167 sqft
Luxurious community has controlled access, pool and sun deck. Apartments have terraces, carpeting and maple or cherry cabinets. Located minutes from I-495 and I-95 for easy commuting.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
37 Units Available
Bayberry Hill Estates Apartments
50 Dinsmore Ave, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,376
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1067 sqft
Wood plank flooring, private balcony or patio, and fully equipped kitchens with black appliances and contemporary cabinets. Ample storage space. Swimming pool and fitness center on site.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
28 Units Available
Georgetown Apartment Homes
5 Georgetown Dr #1, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,517
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,606
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free community with on-site fitness center, swimming pool and lounge with BBQ. Fully equipped kitchens, plank faux-wood flooring, and private patio or balcony available.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
1 Unit Available
Executive Apartments
551 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
816 sqft
Welcome To Executive Apartments. Where Luxury Meets Living. At Executive Apartments, youll find newly renovated spacious apartments with wall-wall carpeting, large closets, A/C, and laundry facilities.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Coburnville
114 Waverly Street
114 Waverly Street, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Natural light abounds in this lovingly maintained second floor, 2-bedroom + office, 1-bath apartment! A well-equipped eat-in kitchen complete with dishwasher opens to an office area and full bath.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
6 McLaughlin
6 Mclaughlin Street, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
389 sqft
1 bedroom apartment in North Framingham. Laminate throughout, galley kitchen and full bath. Coin op laundry and storage in basement. 2 car parking. First, security and 1/2 month realtor fee required upfront. Cats negotiable.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Coburnville
41 Hayes
41 Hayes Street, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1000 sqft
This is a 2nd-floor 2 bedroom + office, 1 bath apartment. The office has been used as a child's bedroom in the past. Heat is electric, tenants are responsible for the electricity bill for heating, cooking, and hot water.