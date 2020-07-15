/
LESLEY
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:34 AM
950 Apartments For Rent Near Lesley University
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
33 Units Available
North Cambridge
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
68 Units Available
Allston
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,532
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,900
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,985
1144 sqft
Brighton Music Hall and Portsmouth Playground are convenient to this community. The property features a swimming pool, cabanas, virtual concierge and covered parking. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and kitchen islands.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
38 Units Available
Kendall Square
Watermark Kendall West
350 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,820
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
1126 sqft
Located near MIT, in Kendall Square, this property's location offers shopping, dining and entertainment only steps away from Charles River. Community amenities include gym, garage parking and concierge. Units are furnished and have in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 AM
39 Units Available
Allston
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,325
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1135 sqft
Located minutes from the MBTA Green Line and I-90. Close to Boston University. On-site pool, laundry facilities and green space. Discounted gym memberships. Homes include hardwood flooring and ample storage.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
27 Units Available
Cambridgeport
91 Sidney
91 Sidney St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,640
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1194 sqft
Modern, sophisticated one- and two-bedroom units just off MIT campus. Centrally located to stores, green spaces and nightlife. In-unit laundry and large walk-in closets, plus a 24-hour gym on-site.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
31 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,231
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,836
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
973 sqft
Smoke-free units available. Recently renovated, furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and private balcony. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym and outdoor grill. Green community with gardens and dog park.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
27 Units Available
Cambridgeport
100 Landsdowne St
100 Landsdowne St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,980
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,630
1246 sqft
Community features parking, courtyard, bike storage, 24-hour concierge and internet cafe. Situated in the heart of Cambridge, with easy access to downtown Boston. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and granite counters.
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 AM
179 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
1170 sqft
If your ideal living environment encompasses a mixture of urban and suburban surroundings, the homes at Dexter Park are exactly what you need.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
46 Units Available
Kendall Square
Proto
88 Ames Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,301
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,903
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,929
857 sqft
Now offering self-guided tours by appointment only. Call us today to schedule your self-guided or virtual tour! Here, home is the intersection of big-picture thinking and design-minded details, of innovative technology and contemporary amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
31 Units Available
Kendall Square
Third Square
285 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,293
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,872
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,558
1255 sqft
This green, smoke-free community is located near Harvard, the Charles River and the Massachusetts Turnpike. On-site features include media room, hot tub, pool and coffee bar. The furnished units have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
56 Units Available
North Cambridge
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,238
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,525
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1108 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
26 Units Available
East Cambridge
Avalon North Point
100 Cambridgeside Pl, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,513
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,455
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,641
1140 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with in-unit washer and dryer. Modern kitchens with breakfast bars. Close proximity to Routes 2, 16, 28, and MBTA Bus and Commuter Rail lines.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
75 Units Available
Downtown Boston
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,330
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,800
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,570
1112 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments centrally located to I-93, highways 28 and 3, and North Station commuter rail. In-unit laundry. Patio and balcony views of downtown skyline. Extra storage available.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
63 Units Available
Mystic River
Montaje
449 Canal St, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,650
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,728
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,760
1186 sqft
Situated near Northern Expressway and the Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park. Every unit features stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. On-site amenities include a sky lounge, outdoor fireplace and a cyber cafe.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
280 Units Available
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
Bower
771-775 Beacon St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,788
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,250
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,188
1190 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bower in Boston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
13 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,995
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,190
1152 sqft
Units feature Energy Star Appliances, fresh renovations, and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, easy access to walkable amenities, and rolling green landscaping. Located close to the Green Line T stop and Longwood Medical.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
14 Units Available
Davis Square
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
969 sqft
Sustainably built apartments feature flexible floor plans, high ceilings and light-filled rooms. Community has garage parking, landscaped courtyards, a fitness room and community room with open kitchen. Close to the Red Line.
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 AM
13 Units Available
Allston
83 GARDNER ST
79 Gardner Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One of Allston's newest developments, 83 Gardner St. Apartments is located in the historic "Mahogany Row" truly embracing a Victorian-era charm with modernized design. 83 Gardner St.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
47 Units Available
North Cambridge
Tempo at Alewife Station
203 Concord Turnpike, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,200
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1093 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
18 Units Available
Mystic River
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,430
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,926
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,212
1219 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments, townhomes and lofts. Views of Mystic River in select apartments from private patio or balcony. Furnished units available. Fitness center. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
35 Units Available
Cambridge Highlands
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,056
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,309
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,033
1175 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
23 Units Available
North Cambridge
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,266
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,171
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
36 Units Available
East Cambridge
Twenty 20
20 Child St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,405
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,927
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,064
1089 sqft
High-rise living near the Green and Orange lines. Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Packed with amenities like media and games room, sauna, gym, bike storage and more for active lifestyles.
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
21 Units Available
North Cambridge
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,382
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,522
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,264
1205 sqft
Modern high-rise apartments with a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to a grill area, pool and sauna on site. Near Tufts University. Easy access to Concord Turnpike.