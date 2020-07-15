/
MassBay Community College
14 Apartments For Rent Near MassBay Community College
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
Auburndale
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,404
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful woodland location between Brae Burn Country Club and Woodland Golf Club, yet still convenient to I-95 and train station. Complex contains a gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and more.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:02 AM
6 Units Available
Hamilton Highlands
757 Highland Ave, Needham, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1026 sqft
Webster Green apartments in Needham, MA are just on the outskirts of Boston. Webster Green apartments' convenient location is near I-95 and surrounded by parks and prestigious country clubs.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:00 AM
$
10 Units Available
Auburndale
Woodland Park
264 Grove Street, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
799 sqft
Woodland Park is a distinctive community consisting of 126 units situated on 7 acres in Newton, Massachusetts. Woodland Park features 8 separate brick buildings with a mix of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
22 Dale St
22 Dale Street, Needham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2500 sqft
Available September 1st. Turn-key townhouse in convenient location a short stroll to Needham Heights train & restaurants.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
11 Oak St
11 Oak Street, Wellesley, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1171 sqft
Sunny modern townhouse completely renovated in 2014 in the Linden Square Townhome community. This lovely property has 2 spacious bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
42 Edmunds Rd.
42 Edmunds Road, Wellesley, MA
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
4255 sqft
Custom-built for the Gillette family in 1938, this charming, storybook home sits on private 1/2 acre, features 6 bedrooms, 3 full and 3 half- baths, laundry room, pantry, sunroom, living room, paneled dining room, library, family room in the
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
41 Howe St.
41 Howe Street, Wellesley, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
2000 sqft
Wellesley Farm House - Property Id: 245225 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245225 Property Id 245225 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5826651)
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
67 Oak St
67 Oak Street, Wellesley, MA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$9,800
3140 sqft
Are you looking for a newer home to rent in Wellesley Built in 2013 you will love the proximity to shopping, restaurants, the one min. drive to Route 9 or the ten min. walk to the commuter rail. Close to shopping, cafes and restaurants.
1 of 14
Last updated March 12 at 05:00 AM
1 Unit Available
2 Elm Street - Unit 1
2 Elm St, Wellesley, MA
4 Bedrooms
$5,250
2500 sqft
Welcome home to 2 Elm Street in Wellesley! This spacious & updated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit features 3 levels of living space with high ceilings & oversized rooms flowing with natural light.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Newton Upper Falls
58-60 High Street
58-60 High Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
Completely renovated 3 bedrooms 2 baths unit is expecting to be available on June 1st! This two level townhouse style unit offers a spacious renovated one bedroom on the second floor and two newly created bedrooms on the top floor which is currently
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Auburndale
276 Grove
276 Grove Street, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
600 Washington St.
600 Washington Street, Wellesley, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1500 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 01:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Waban
2019 Beacon Street
2019 Beacon Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2019 Beacon Street in Newton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30
Last updated July 14 at 01:05 PM
1 Unit Available
91 Prospect Street
91 Prospect Street, Wellesley, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 91 Prospect Street in Wellesley. View photos, descriptions and more!
