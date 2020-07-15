33 Apartments for rent in Derry, NH

Derry History

For a small town in New Hampshire, Derry has more than a couple of notable things to brag about. How about living in the town where the very first potato plant was planted in the United States? Yup, early Irish settlers planted the first spud here in 1719. However, it seems that potato fame was not to be, as it moved east to Maine.

Derry is also proud to be the birthplace of astronaut Alan B. Shepard Jr., the first American to go into space during the Mercury space program. He might be even more well known as the astronaut who hit two golf balls on the moon's surface. Maybe there is no connection, but Derry is home to three golf courses now. Some even call Derry "Spacetown" in Shepard's honor.

Poet Robert Frost lived in Derry with his family, working a small poultry farm while honing his poetic voice and his craft. At the time, Frost was not well known and became frustrated with the lack of support for his poetry. He left Derry and the United States and moved to England where he gained fame quickly. His books were published, a large portion of which were written during his time on the farm in Derry. He returned to the United States as a celebrated poet.

Derry Culture

The former home of Poet Robert Frost and his family, now known as the Robert Frost Farm, has been designated as a National Historic Landmark and a state park. The farm is open to the public from the spring through fall and serves as a cultural center with poetry and lectures. Visitors can also tour the farm and see where Frost penned his famous poetic lines.

The Stockbridge Theater is a well-known and highly acclaimed local venue for plays, lectures and concerts. The theater is located on the grounds of Pinkerton Academy. The Academy is a fancy name for the local regional high school. Pinkerton does have a pretty stellar reputation, however. In fact, Robert Frost was on faculty there when he worked his farm in Derry.

MacGregor Park is the site of several festivals throughout the year including Kidz Night Out, a Summer Concert Series and the Derry Fest.

Derry Parks and Recreation offers many opportunities for residents to get outdoors. The department maintains playgrounds, ball fields, tennis courts and parks throughout town. The Alexander-Carr Park offers a biking trail, a skate park and sledding hill in winter. There is also a dog park off of Route 102.

Gallien's Town Beach, on the shores of Beaver Lake, is the place to be in the heat of summer. Swimming, picnicking, fishing and kayaking will help you enjoy the hottest of summer days. The town has kayaks and paddle boats for hourly rental. There is also a concession stand. The beach is exclusively for residents of Derry and their guests. All you need to do is purchase a pass at the town hall. Hood Park on Hood's Pond is another option for summer swimming. The town also offers swim lessons for kids here.

If your apartment search is taking you into southern New Hampshire, Derry is a tried-and-true destination for both affordability and quality of life. Only an hour from Boston, an hour from the beach and an hour from the White Mountains, Derry makes a great home base.