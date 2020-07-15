AL
33 Apartments for rent in Derry, NH

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Railroad Avenue
11 Railroad Avenue, Derry, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
788 sqft
Landmark Apartments in Derry NH is located in a quiet setting just off the main business district of downtown Derry. Walk to dining, the Derry Bike Trail, the Derry Opera House and Town Hall. This 2 bedroom apartment is located on the third floor.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
22 lenox Road
22 Lenox Road, Derry, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1981 sqft
Stunning single family colonial condex, (shares a large lot with another single family house). Built in 2016, very spacious 2000 square feet. Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms. Fully applianced kitchen including washer and dryer.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
79 Tsienneto Road
79 Tsienneto Road, Derry, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Freshly renovated ranch in Derry! Two sunny bedrooms with small bonus room for office and one full bath, completely remodeled with new shower, fixtures and granite counter top.

Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
4 Elm Street
4 Elm Street, Derry, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
892 sqft
Derry In-town Rental Al-LA-CART! Private 2 family home offers the 2nd floor unit available NOW with private deck, larger updated kitchen with full appliances including washer/dryer, Living room; 2 bedrooms- ceiling fans in all rooms- Heat, Hot
Results within 5 miles of Derry

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
243 A Shore Dr.
243 A Shore Dr, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Salem NH Waterfront on Arlington Pond !! - Property Id: 315181 Adorable 2 Bedroom Completely Remodeled Waterfront on Arlington Pond with your own Boat Dock. Swim,Boat,Waterski,Jetski,Snowmobile,Iceskate, great fishing.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lower South Willow
131 Forest Hill Way
131 Forest Hill Way, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$5,999
1970 sqft
Corporate Furnished Rental-The Calibur of a Home your Used To...Let This Be Your Home Away from Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
24 Orchard View Drive
24 Orchard View Drive, Londonderry, NH
Studio
$550
379 sqft
Gorgeous, updated office rental space shared with well-known local esthetician. Room is 13'9" x 11' with a/c, heat, electric, wifi and coffee bar included! Shared space includes Unit 6's front desk, reception area, hallway and bathroom.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Colonial Drive Unit 4
1 Colonial Rd, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
792 sqft
1 Colonial Drive Unit 4 Available 08/01/20 Windham Gorgeous Garden Condo with Garage - Available August 1st! Looking for a nice a spacious Garden style condo- All newly remodeled with a 1 car garage space and washer/dryer hookup? We have a great
Results within 10 miles of Derry
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
14 Units Available
River Corridor
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,825
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
46 Units Available
Hanover Tuscan Village
3 Artisan Drive, Seabrook Beach, NH
Studio
$1,655
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,006
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,957
1226 sqft
Hanover Tuscan Village is perfectly situated in the ever growing New Hampshire neighborhood of Tuscan Village. This community will feature 281 spacious apartment homes with luxurious finishes and modern-day amenities.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Wellington
177 Eastern Avenue
177 Eastern Ave, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
733 sqft
Enjoy Sunset Ridge Apartments. A pet friendly community offered by Red Oak Apartment Homes.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Hanover Hill
70 Grant Street
70 Grant Street, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1807 sqft
Location, location, location! Fantastic location for this huge 3-4 bedroom, first floor apartment located on a dead end street next to a golf course. This apartment feels like a single family home.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Hallsville
792 Grove Street
792 Grove Street, Manchester, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
350 sqft
Modernly appointed with furnishings just like a home.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Goffes Falls
3911 Old Brown Avenue
3911 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
468 sqft
Eagles Landing Apartments are located in a pleasant residential neighborhood with convenient access to the Everett Turnpike. Enjoy a fully applianced kitchen with microwave and dishwasher, plenty of cabinet and counter space and a dining nook.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
13 Center St
13 Center Street, Hillsborough County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2552 sqft
This home is being offered as a "lease option": Lease with the option to purchase, aka, rent-to-own OR a direct sale once we close on June 15.

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Hallsville
45 Canton St
45 Canton Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Large 3 bedroom apt on 1st floor in family neighborhood. Hardwood & ceramic floors. Huge wrap around farmers porch. Off street parking, washer dryer hookups, gas heat, ceiling fans, garbage disposal. Close to shopping. $1500 / mo. No pets

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Kalivas-Union
340 Spruce St
340 Spruce Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
2nd floor 3 bedroom apt, yard, washer/dryer hookups in apt, hardwood floors, off street parking

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Somerville
80 Sentinel Court
80 Sentinel Ct, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
853 sqft
Redstone Apartment Homes at 20 Sentinel Ct in Manchester, NH. Beautiful Handicapped Accessible Two Bedroom Luxury Apartment Home just minutes to 293 and 93. Easy commuter location. Fully Applianced Kitchen with Dishwasher, Microwave and Fridge.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Corey Square
234 Lowell Street
234 Lowell Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$875
640 sqft
Freshly painted and all new flooring newer windows.One Bedroom apartment on the first floor. Nice building with 7 other similar apts...Convenient location..Off street parking for 1 car..Enjoy the 2 outside sitting areas..No pets, no smoking..

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
98 Morgan Drive
98 Morgan Drive, Haverhill, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1080 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath and 1 car garage townhouse available in the desirable Morgan Estates. Central air, gas heat. Professionally landscaped, snow removal. Washer/dryer hookup available in basement.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
River Corridor
51 Chatham Drive
51 Chatham Dr, Hillsborough County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1480 sqft
Rare Opportunity to Rent this gorgeous 2 Bedroom Townhouse located in Bedford's desirable River Glen community. The Main floor offers 9" ceilings, a large living room with built-in fireplace and direct access to private back deck.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
57 Talent Road
57 Talent Rd, Hillsborough County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1876 sqft
Very well maintained Duplex, ready for August 1,2020 occupancy. Credit references background required. 3 bedrooms. 2 car attached garage. Large deck overlooks large backyard. Approximately 1 acre of partly fenced outside area .

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Kalivas-Union
285 Cenrtal Street
285 Central Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3226 sqft
3/4 large Bedroom located on 3ed floor with off street parking. NO PETS. Section 8 accepted. Close to schools, shopping and transportation. Available August 1st

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
18 Eagles Nest Ridge
18 Eagles Nest Ridge, Rockingham County, NH
1 Bedroom
$950
3300 sqft
RENT ONE BEDROOM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!ROOMMATE WANTED!!!!!!!!!!!!! This rental is for one bedroom only...owner is looking for a roommate...

Median Rent in Derry

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Derry is $1,191, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,477.
Studio
$1,044
1 Bed
$1,191
2 Beds
$1,477
3+ Beds
$1,856
City GuideDerry"I might say the core of all my writing was probably the five free years I had on the farm down the road a mile or two from Derry Village" -Robert Frost, poet
Living and Working in Derry
If you are looking to rent an apartment in Derry, there is one thing you should know. The great thing about living in Derry is that while you are out of the rat race in a quaint New England town, you are still less than an hour from major employment areas and the awesome city of Boston. From anywhere in Derry, it is easy to shoot down Route 93 to nearby businesses and professional office areas in northern Massachusetts or for a night out in Beantown.

Neighborhoods of Derry
Derry boasts two neighborhoods, both offering different lifestyles to their residents.

Derry Town Center: Downtown Derry is the most populous area of town. It is loosely bounded around the intersection of New Hampshire Route 28, New Hampshire Route 102 and their feeder roads. Here, you will find a range of places for rent including small complexes, homes and in-home apartments. There are opportunities to rent without a long-term lease, so if you need flexibility, be sure you ask.

South Derry: South Derry is close to Interstate 93 and is a great location for commuters into Boston or down to the Route 128 tech loop. Here, there are plenty of options for complex-style living including townhomes and rental condos. It is possible to find rentals with heat included, something to consider for winter.

Life in Derry
Derry History

For a small town in New Hampshire, Derry has more than a couple of notable things to brag about. How about living in the town where the very first potato plant was planted in the United States? Yup, early Irish settlers planted the first spud here in 1719. However, it seems that potato fame was not to be, as it moved east to Maine.

Derry is also proud to be the birthplace of astronaut Alan B. Shepard Jr., the first American to go into space during the Mercury space program. He might be even more well known as the astronaut who hit two golf balls on the moon's surface. Maybe there is no connection, but Derry is home to three golf courses now. Some even call Derry "Spacetown" in Shepard's honor.

Poet Robert Frost lived in Derry with his family, working a small poultry farm while honing his poetic voice and his craft. At the time, Frost was not well known and became frustrated with the lack of support for his poetry. He left Derry and the United States and moved to England where he gained fame quickly. His books were published, a large portion of which were written during his time on the farm in Derry. He returned to the United States as a celebrated poet.

Derry Culture

The former home of Poet Robert Frost and his family, now known as the Robert Frost Farm, has been designated as a National Historic Landmark and a state park. The farm is open to the public from the spring through fall and serves as a cultural center with poetry and lectures. Visitors can also tour the farm and see where Frost penned his famous poetic lines.

The Stockbridge Theater is a well-known and highly acclaimed local venue for plays, lectures and concerts. The theater is located on the grounds of Pinkerton Academy. The Academy is a fancy name for the local regional high school. Pinkerton does have a pretty stellar reputation, however. In fact, Robert Frost was on faculty there when he worked his farm in Derry.

MacGregor Park is the site of several festivals throughout the year including Kidz Night Out, a Summer Concert Series and the Derry Fest.

Derry Parks and Recreation offers many opportunities for residents to get outdoors. The department maintains playgrounds, ball fields, tennis courts and parks throughout town. The Alexander-Carr Park offers a biking trail, a skate park and sledding hill in winter. There is also a dog park off of Route 102.

Gallien's Town Beach, on the shores of Beaver Lake, is the place to be in the heat of summer. Swimming, picnicking, fishing and kayaking will help you enjoy the hottest of summer days. The town has kayaks and paddle boats for hourly rental. There is also a concession stand. The beach is exclusively for residents of Derry and their guests. All you need to do is purchase a pass at the town hall. Hood Park on Hood's Pond is another option for summer swimming. The town also offers swim lessons for kids here.

If your apartment search is taking you into southern New Hampshire, Derry is a tried-and-true destination for both affordability and quality of life. Only an hour from Boston, an hour from the beach and an hour from the White Mountains, Derry makes a great home base.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Derry?
In Derry, the median rent is $1,044 for a studio, $1,191 for a 1-bedroom, $1,477 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,856 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Derry, check out our monthly Derry Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Derry?
Some of the colleges located in the Derry area include Becker College, Hult International Business School, Berklee College of Music, Boston College, and Boston University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Derry?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Derry from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

