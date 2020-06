Amenities

Available FURNISHED June 1 or July 1. Includes all utilities, cable and internet. Could be unfurnished for long term only. Renovated private condo on the Charles River with views of the Charles. Facing South and West, it gets spectacular sun all day long. Both bedrooms have queen beds. All linens and kitchenware supplied. Great unit! Please call or text Connie at 857.891.1550 and I will return call or text immediately upon receipt. It is always best to call or text for fastest response. 857.891.1550



Terms: One year lease