Lasell College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:30 AM
62 Apartments For Rent Near Lasell College
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
41 Units Available
Chemistry
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1115 sqft
The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
Auburndale
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,404
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful woodland location between Brae Burn Country Club and Woodland Golf Club, yet still convenient to I-95 and train station. Complex contains a gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and more.
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
32 Units Available
Bleachery
The Merc at Moody and Main
45 Moody St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,190
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1094 sqft
Beautiful community located on the Waltham Common, just a short walk from shopping and dining. Luxury apartments offer garbage disposal, in-unit laundry, and patio or balcony. Community has parking, 24-hour maintenance and BBQ area.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
10 Units Available
South Side
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,325
1517 sqft
Community is located only blocks from the Charles River and all the parks that line it. Community features include garage parking, game room, 24-hour gym and coffee bar. Units are recently renovated and furnished.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
7 Units Available
South Side
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,335
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
Last updated July 15 at 06:00 AM
10 Units Available
Auburndale
Woodland Park
264 Grove Street, Newton, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
799 sqft
Woodland Park is a distinctive community consisting of 126 units situated on 7 acres in Newton, Massachusetts. Woodland Park features 8 separate brick buildings with a mix of studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
12 Units Available
South Side
Watch Factory Lofts
185 Crescent St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$1,965
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
995 sqft
Must-see luxury apartments at the original home of the Waltham Watch Factory! With historic character and modern finishes this new development has apartment homes of exceptional quality and attention to detail.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Chemistry
22 Cooper St
22 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
700 sqft
Brand New Waltham luxury 1 bed - Property Id: 269991 Brand new Waltham luxury 1 bed apartment walking distance to commuter rail, shops, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and with easy access to public transportation and major highways.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Chemistry
21 Cooper St
21 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1080 sqft
Waltham lux 2 bed/2 bath ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 270002 Brand new Waltham luxury 2 bed/2 bath apartment walking distance to commuter rail, shops, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and with easy access to public transportation and major highways.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
West Newton
15 Ellis Rd
15 Ellis Road, Newton, MA
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
2786 sqft
Mid-Century Modern living in West Newton Hill. 5 bed/2.5 bath contemporary single family home is one of a kind. Bright & spacious family room w/fireplace open to the dining area & 3 season porch which overlooks beautiful views of the lush backyard.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Newton
228 River Street
228 River Street, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2200 sqft
Available 08/10/20 Newton House - Property Id: 311065 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath and 2,200 square feet house at desirable Newton.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Bentley College
157 Summer
157 Summer Street, Waltham, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2325 sqft
Spacious 3 level, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom 2325 sq foot townhouse located in Waltham. Off street parking for three cars, laundry hook ups in unit. Pets allowed. Available now! Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
West Newton
34 South Gate Park
34 South Gate Park, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1240 sqft
This is rarely available and a superb find!! The property was owner-occupied not too many years ago and there are substantial renovations throughout the home! The jaw-dropping 12-foot ceilings with plenty of skylights are only the beginning.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Auburndale
284 MELROSE STREET
284 Melrose Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Talk about location! This beautifully updated rental with endless natural light, is located in the heart of Auburndale Village.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Nonantum
62 DALBY STREET
62 Dalby Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1536 sqft
***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED***- large two bedroom rental located in the heart of Nonantum Village.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Newton Center
1113 Beacon St.
1113 Beacon Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Sunny 2 bed 2 bath in Brookline - Property Id: 303295 Sunny and spacious 2 bed 2 bath in Brookline Heat and hot water are included Laundry is available in the building Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances Living room with hardwood floors
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Waban
1601 Beacon St
1601 Beacon Street, Newton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1553 sqft
Only rental in this condo building. 1553 Square feet of hardwood floors, renovation and private balcony at the Knickerbocker. This condo is located on the 3rd floor, 2 bed + office and 2.5 bathrooms.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Auburndale
52 Rowe St
52 Rowe Street, Newton, MA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
3560 sqft
New Construction ! Built in 2019. Single Family Home. Private Yard. No expense spared! Entire home is high end! TEXT NICK: 207-608-3588 FOR 3D TOUR
Last updated January 5 at 04:31 AM
1 Unit Available
West Newton
66 Elm
66 Elm Street, Newton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2000 sqft
Super Spacious, great bedrooms on 2 levels in multi-family home in coveted West Newton! Large bedrooms, large closets, Laundry in Unit, Central Air, Skylights in this modern updated 4 bedroom apartment featuring spiral stairs and deck off kitchen!
Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Newtonville
39 COURT
39 Court Street, Newton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
3300 sqft
Privacy, space and convenience is what this meticulous 4 level townhouse nested on over an acre of property has to offer! Prime location! Walk to Whole Foods, fine restaurants & shops!! Close proximity to major highways for commuting by public
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
South Side
77 Ash Street
77 Ash Street, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
600 sqft
Modern and Updated 2 bedroom unit located in a meticulously-maintained building, just steps to popular Moody Street and near Newton line.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South Side
192 Adams St # 1
192 Adams St, Waltham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Flexible move-in date (June, July, August). Two bedroom apartment with living room and huge eat in kitchen. Includes coin laundry and 1 off street parking spot. Plenty of free street parking out front. Cats ok. Sorry no dogs.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Bank Square
84 Prospect St.
84 Prospect Street, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1900 sqft
Handy, convenient location. Easy walk to shopping,transportation and restaurants. Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
South Side
233 Lowell Street
233 Lowell Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1036 sqft
Spacious and immaculate one bedroom a block from Moody Street! This unit is a well cared for, sunlit, updated, and huge! The kitchen sparkles with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and conveniently located washer and dryer.