116 Apartments for rent in East Providence, RI

Watchemocket
Last updated June 28 at 05:03pm
Kent Heights
1 Unit Available
Pawtucket House
2930 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$850
388 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a cozy community, Pawtucket House will provide you with clean, secure and AFFORDABLE living. Seconds from a beautiful scenic bike/walk path, 6.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Watchemocket
1 Unit Available
317 woodward st 2
317 Woodward Avenue, East Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 LARGE 3 BED, with parking&laundry, AC - Property Id: 278693 AVAILABLE JULY 1st...3 bedroom, with central A/C, currently being renovated! features off street parking, coin op laundry, open floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
114 Worcester Avenue
114 Worcester Avenue, East Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1088 sqft
Welcome home to 114 Worcester Ave! A rare opportunity to rent one side of this beautifully maintained Duplex.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Watchemocket
1 Unit Available
130 Taunton Avenue
130 Taunton Avenue, East Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
930 sqft
LOOK HOW FAR WE'VE COME!! Pardon some of the dust...

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Watchemocket
1 Unit Available
600 North Broadway Avenue
600 North Broadway, East Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1191 sqft
Welcome to this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom luxury condo ideally located near the Henderson Bridge and the East Side of Providence.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Kent Heights
1 Unit Available
15 IDE Avenue
15 Ide Avenue, East Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
747 sqft
GREAT FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT WITH TWO BEDRROMS, LARGE SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND NEWER KITCHEN AND BATH. FIRST FLOOR HAS THEIR OWN DRIVEWAY THAT CAN FIT UP TO THREE CARS. CLOSE TO THE HIGHWAY AND SHOPPING AND MASSACHUSETTS LINE .

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Watchemocket
1 Unit Available
277 North Brow Street
277 North Brow Street, East Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Totally remodeled three room, one bedroom, first floor apartment located in the Red Bridge area of East Providence. Located minutes to the Historic East Side of Providence and to Downtown.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
157 Governor St. 2
157 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 157 Governor St. - Property Id: 266899 Wonderful light-filled 3 bedroom 2nd floor apt in Wayland Square neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
120 Governor St 3
120 Governor Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
ALL INCLUDED!!! EAST SIDE 2BED - Property Id: 262895 ALL INCLUDED!!! electricity gas verizon wifi. 1400$ east side prime location One block from ives street ,5 min walk for brown and wickenden street many store and coffee shop near by.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
20 Governor St
20 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
First Floor 3 Bedroom in Fox Point with Central AC - Property Id: 156709 We currently have a completely remodeled 3 Bedroom apartment which comes furnished and we are leasing unitl June 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
13 Pitman St
13 Pitman Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bed on Pitman! Legacy Real Estate - Spacious 3 Bedroom apartment for rent on The East Side on Pitman St. Hardwood floors throughout. In close proximity to Brown, RISD, Wayland Square, and Thayer St. Text Scott @ 401-447-8210.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wayland
1 Unit Available
250 waterman 2
250 Waterman Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 2BED ALL INCLUDED TOP LOCATION - Property Id: 298856 2000 ALL INCLUDED TOP LOCATION walking to wayland square Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
168 williams street 3
168 Williams Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Large 2bed 1 bath 5 min from brown - Property Id: 297657 beautiful 2bed 3 floor 5 min walk to brown ,near wickenden street coffee shop and restaurant Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
36 Governor St 2
36 Governor Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Charming three bedroom apartment Fox Point - Property Id: 277194 Bright naturally lit apartment with spacious double parlor and a kitchen with updated appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wayland
1 Unit Available
115 Butler Ave 6
115 Butler Ave, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
East Side two bedroom Fox Point - Property Id: 297197 Cozy 2 bedroom apartment located on the top floor of a historic mansion on the East side of Providence.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
330 Williams St 2
330 Williams Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed prime location - Property Id: 297129 Newly renovated 3 bedroom in the Fox Point area of East Side. Blocks from Brown University, RISD, India Point Park, Whole foods, Wayland Square, and Wickenden Street.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wayland
1 Unit Available
76 Pitman St
76 Pitman Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
Beautiful 2bed prime location - Property Id: 296187 Ready to go this 900 sf two bedroom has hardwood floors, open floor plan and a great location. Close to Wayland and the local markets makes this a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wayland
1 Unit Available
381 Ives Street
381 Ives Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
Available 07/01/20 Heat and Hot Water Included Nice 1 BR in Eastside - Property Id: 58121 I have 2 units in this building available July 1. Accepting lease now. Heat and Hot Water Included, nice one bedroom apartment in Eastside.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
248 Transit St 1
248 Transit St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Sunny 3 bedroom Fox point - Property Id: 275560 Great opportunity to live in a bright and charming apartment, in arguably one of the best neighborhoods in Providence for commuters or those who like to keep it local.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Blackstone
1 Unit Available
70 Cole Ave 2
70 Cole Avenue, Providence, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
Renovated Duplex 4bed 2bath east side - Property Id: 253995 Amazing duplex on beautiful wayland neighborhood two miuntes away from wayland square.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wayland
1 Unit Available
228 Gano St 1
228 Gano St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
800 sqft
large 1bed wayland square - Property Id: 271868 PROMISING 1BED ON WAYLND SQUARE washer and dryer in unit ,central AC,private entrance new appliances including dishwasher 7 min walk to brown 2 min walk to east side market will mot last long call

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fox Point
1 Unit Available
99 Governor St
99 Governor Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Brand New first floor Fox Point 3 Bed for June 1 - Property Id: 254384 We currently have a brand newly remodeled 3 Bedroom that was just completely gut renovated.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
68 John St
68 John Street, Providence, RI
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
1550 sqft
68 John Unit 3 - Property Id: 217947 We currently have a large 5 bedroom apartment located on the first floor of 68 John St. The unit is 3750 per month which only works out to 750 per bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wayland
1 Unit Available
29 Fremont St C
29 Fremont St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautifully renovated Fox Point cottage - Property Id: 265774 This apartment is a must see! Renovations are complete and this unit is ready for new tenants.

Median Rent in East Providence

Last updated Apr. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in East Providence is $799, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $970.
Studio
$712
1 Bed
$799
2 Beds
$970
3+ Beds
$1,232
City GuideEast Providence
Home of the crescent park carousel, which is the official Rhode Island symbol of folk art, East Providence is a dream for everyone. It's a coastal city with a deep history that may involve swashbuckling pirates of old.

East Providence is renowned for its proximity to bodies of water that include inlets, bays, seas and oceans. Of course, this means that the city has a long nautical history that makes it stand out among the other communities in Rhode Island. With an approximate population of 48,400 people, East Providence is also divided into 10 neighborhoods, along constituent lines. An average temperature of 73.9 degrees in July, and 31.3 degrees in January means the weather is not given to extremes. The good news for those looking for rental properties in East Providence is that the rental property prices are not as expensive as most cities in the country. Actually, the median rental rate in East Providence is 0.6% below the national average. The only hitch in your plan for finding an apartment might be the low percentage of available rental properties. This means you have to move quickly to claim your prize when you find a good apartment; otherwise, your competition will snatch it out of your hands. Ready? Let’s find you an apartment!

Finding an Apartment in East Providence

Remember we mentioned how tough it is to find a place in East Providence? Actually, the vacancy rate is a miserly 3% and the percentage of renter-occupied properties is 32.8% -- 5.1% more than the national average. Use some of the following tips to help you score that sweet spot for you and Fido, your golden retriever.

Cost Considerations Lucky for you, the median rent for rental housing in East Providence is several hundred bucks below below the median for Rhode Island and well below the national median. As such, moving to East Providence will not cause as much of a dent in your bank account as, say, moving to New York City. Even so, you must still make adequate preparations to help facilitate your move.

Preparations Have your money ready. No, really, have your money ready. When you spot that desirable apartment, you’ll want to close the deal quickly. You will lose out if you ntake too long to “mull things over.” In order to expedite the process, here are some things that you can do. Create a list of priorities to help you decide quickly what matters the most in an apartment. For instance, if you value the view more than the availability of parking space, that is something to consider. Remember that there will be competition, so approach your apartment search like you would approach other things that matter. Speak courteously to property managers, dress to impress, have your proof of employment or proof of income ready and put on your most winning smile! Most landlords will perform a credit and background check, so keep that at the back of your mind. Letters of reference from previous landlords and current employers also go a long way towards helping you secure your apartment.

East Providence Neighborhoods

Blackstone: This is the wealthiest community in Providence and Rhode Island. Blackstone offers residents access to excellent amenities and housing. Living in this area will set you back a pretty penny because the cost of living index is higher than that of Rhode Island and the national average.

Fox Point: This is a popular neighborhood in East Providence, remarkable for the availability of A+ housing and equally fantastic access to amenities like shopping, parks, entertainment, libraries and public transportation. Not quite as expensive as Blackstone by a small fraction, living in Fox point will still cost you.

Federal Hill: Access to excellent amenities and generally good housing define Federal Hill. The cost of living here is lower than that of the more upscale neighborhoods.

Life in East Providence

The proximity of East Providence to bodies of water means that certain portions have the feel of a resort town, with attendant resort-like activities, such as skiing, scuba diving and other types of water-based activities. Most of the residents in East Providence drive, but public transportation includes Amtrak, local buses and two nearby airports. It is easy to see why you want to move to East Providence. All the best in your search for an apartment!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in East Providence?
In East Providence, the median rent is $712 for a studio, $799 for a 1-bedroom, $970 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,232 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in East Providence, check out our monthly East Providence Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in East Providence?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in East Providence include Watchemocket.
What colleges and universities are located in or around East Providence?
Some of the colleges located in the East Providence area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to East Providence?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to East Providence from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Worcester, and Providence.

