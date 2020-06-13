116 Apartments for rent in East Providence, RI

Finding an Apartment in East Providence

Remember we mentioned how tough it is to find a place in East Providence? Actually, the vacancy rate is a miserly 3% and the percentage of renter-occupied properties is 32.8% -- 5.1% more than the national average. Use some of the following tips to help you score that sweet spot for you and Fido, your golden retriever.

Cost Considerations Lucky for you, the median rent for rental housing in East Providence is several hundred bucks below below the median for Rhode Island and well below the national median. As such, moving to East Providence will not cause as much of a dent in your bank account as, say, moving to New York City. Even so, you must still make adequate preparations to help facilitate your move.

Preparations Have your money ready. No, really, have your money ready. When you spot that desirable apartment, you’ll want to close the deal quickly. You will lose out if you ntake too long to “mull things over.” In order to expedite the process, here are some things that you can do. Create a list of priorities to help you decide quickly what matters the most in an apartment. For instance, if you value the view more than the availability of parking space, that is something to consider. Remember that there will be competition, so approach your apartment search like you would approach other things that matter. Speak courteously to property managers, dress to impress, have your proof of employment or proof of income ready and put on your most winning smile! Most landlords will perform a credit and background check, so keep that at the back of your mind. Letters of reference from previous landlords and current employers also go a long way towards helping you secure your apartment.