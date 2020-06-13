116 Apartments for rent in East Providence, RI📍
East Providence is renowned for its proximity to bodies of water that include inlets, bays, seas and oceans. Of course, this means that the city has a long nautical history that makes it stand out among the other communities in Rhode Island. With an approximate population of 48,400 people, East Providence is also divided into 10 neighborhoods, along constituent lines. An average temperature of 73.9 degrees in July, and 31.3 degrees in January means the weather is not given to extremes. The good news for those looking for rental properties in East Providence is that the rental property prices are not as expensive as most cities in the country. Actually, the median rental rate in East Providence is 0.6% below the national average. The only hitch in your plan for finding an apartment might be the low percentage of available rental properties. This means you have to move quickly to claim your prize when you find a good apartment; otherwise, your competition will snatch it out of your hands. Ready? Let’s find you an apartment!
Remember we mentioned how tough it is to find a place in East Providence? Actually, the vacancy rate is a miserly 3% and the percentage of renter-occupied properties is 32.8% -- 5.1% more than the national average. Use some of the following tips to help you score that sweet spot for you and Fido, your golden retriever.
Cost Considerations Lucky for you, the median rent for rental housing in East Providence is several hundred bucks below below the median for Rhode Island and well below the national median. As such, moving to East Providence will not cause as much of a dent in your bank account as, say, moving to New York City. Even so, you must still make adequate preparations to help facilitate your move.
Preparations Have your money ready. No, really, have your money ready. When you spot that desirable apartment, you’ll want to close the deal quickly. You will lose out if you ntake too long to “mull things over.” In order to expedite the process, here are some things that you can do. Create a list of priorities to help you decide quickly what matters the most in an apartment. For instance, if you value the view more than the availability of parking space, that is something to consider. Remember that there will be competition, so approach your apartment search like you would approach other things that matter. Speak courteously to property managers, dress to impress, have your proof of employment or proof of income ready and put on your most winning smile! Most landlords will perform a credit and background check, so keep that at the back of your mind. Letters of reference from previous landlords and current employers also go a long way towards helping you secure your apartment.
Blackstone: This is the wealthiest community in Providence and Rhode Island. Blackstone offers residents access to excellent amenities and housing. Living in this area will set you back a pretty penny because the cost of living index is higher than that of Rhode Island and the national average.
Fox Point: This is a popular neighborhood in East Providence, remarkable for the availability of A+ housing and equally fantastic access to amenities like shopping, parks, entertainment, libraries and public transportation. Not quite as expensive as Blackstone by a small fraction, living in Fox point will still cost you.
Federal Hill: Access to excellent amenities and generally good housing define Federal Hill. The cost of living here is lower than that of the more upscale neighborhoods.
The proximity of East Providence to bodies of water means that certain portions have the feel of a resort town, with attendant resort-like activities, such as skiing, scuba diving and other types of water-based activities. Most of the residents in East Providence drive, but public transportation includes Amtrak, local buses and two nearby airports. It is easy to see why you want to move to East Providence. All the best in your search for an apartment!