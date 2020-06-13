Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

172 Apartments for rent in Salem, MA

South Salem
Downtown Salem
Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
South Salem
17 Units Available
Hawthorne Commons
205 Highland Ave, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Close to Nathan Bowditch and Salem High Schools and a short drive to Salem State University and Winter Island. Spacious, pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and abundant storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Salem
15 Units Available
Bell at Salem Station
190 Bridge St, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1285 sqft
Downtown and the train station are within walking distance. Close to I-95 for easy freeway access. Open-plan 1-2 bedroom houses and apartments in complex with gym, pool and conference center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Salem
1 Unit Available
33 Oakland Street 3
33 Oakland Street, Salem, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom Salem w/ Private Balconies, New Hardwood - Property Id: 37361 What an opportunity to be the first to live in this freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Salem.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Salem
1 Unit Available
255 Jefferson Ave
255 Jefferson Avenue, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Salem Rental - Property Id: 289670 four family rental.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Salem
1 Unit Available
194 Lafayette Street
194 Lafayette Street, Salem, MA
7 Bedrooms
$5,000
2716 sqft
194 Lafayette Street Available 07/01/20 Convenient Historic Home in Salem - Steps from downtown Salem and Salem University, The Coming Soon Commuter Rail Stop on Canal St and directly across from the Saltonstall School is 194 Lafayette St.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Salem
1 Unit Available
12 Holly Street
12 Holly Street, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Apartment for rent in Salem Massachusetts for $1600 a month first last and security deposit are required to move in .

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Downtown Salem
1 Unit Available
155 Washington St.
155 Washington Street, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1171 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Downtown Salem
1 Unit Available
259 Washington
259 Washington Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
NO FEE!! AVAILABLE FOR AN IMMEDIATE OR JUNE 1ST MOVE IN. CHARMING 1 bed in downtown Salem. Hardwood floors, tile bath, galley kitchen with gas stove and dishwasher. Dining room/den, living room and bedroom. Tons of closet space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
North Salem
1 Unit Available
70-92 Boston Street - 203
70-92 Boston Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1022 sqft
Amenities • Free Fitness Center • Community Room • Pet-Friendly w/ Fenced in Dog Park (Additional fees may apply) • Nearby to Commuter Rail & Salem's Shops and Restaurants • Electronic Access Card Reader (FOB System) • CCTV Security System at

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Salem
1 Unit Available
75 Wharf St 301
75 Wharf Street, Salem, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1066 sqft
BRAND NEW - 75 Wharf Street Apartments - Property Id: 256393 BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in the heart of Pickering Wharf. Perfectly blending elegance with functional living space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
North Salem
1 Unit Available
28 Goodhue Street - 208C
28 Goodhue Street, Salem, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1072 sqft
Amenities • Free On-Site Storage Space • Free Fitness Center • Community Room • On-Site Parking Available • Covered Parking (Some Apartments) • Pet-Friendly w/ Fenced in Dog Park • Nearby to Commuter Rail & Salem's Shops and Restaurants • Electronic

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Salem
1 Unit Available
70 Salem
70 Salem Street, Salem, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
600 sqft
PLEASE EMAIL ALL INQUIRES INCLUDING SHOWING REQUESTS TO LISTING AGENT - AVAILABLE 7/1 - Renovated apartment steps from downtown Salem.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Salem
1 Unit Available
8 Hancock St
8 Hancock Street, Salem, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1278 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom apartment in Salem. Bright and spacious second floor unit, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Salem
1 Unit Available
15 lynde
15 Lynde Street, Salem, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
800 sqft
*EMAIL ALL INQUIRIES AND SHOWING REQUESTS* Location & Value - Two bedroom apartment in Downtown Salem! This condo rental is located on the third floor of a 4 story building.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Landing at Vinnin Square
330 Paradise Rd, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,948
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A waterfront community in the Vinnin Square area. Updated interiors with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, tennis court, guest suites and playground. Green community.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
3 Units Available
Vantage Pointe Apartments
100 Vantage Ter, Swampscott, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1300 sqft
Picturesque apartment complex minutes from the beach. Community amenities include swimming pool, garden and tennis court. Walking distance from Swampscott MBTA station. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
$
4 Units Available
River Drive
17 River Dr, Danvers, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
690 sqft
Situated along the Crane River, just steps from Sandy Beach in the beautiful Danversport neighborhood, River Drive Apartments feature modern sunny residences with fully applianced eat-in kitchens, on-site laundry facilities, beautifully landscaped

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1002 Paradise Rd
1002 Paradise Road, Swampscott, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1171 sqft
SUMMIT ESTATES - Desirable sunny and bright 3rd floor 2 bedrooms, 2 newer bathrooms condo with oversized fully appliance kitchen, large living-dining room, master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Peabody Town Center
1 Unit Available
8 Crowninshield Street 101
8 Crowninshield Street, Peabody, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
Well maintained condominium near downtown Peabody - Property Id: 220213 Spacious easy living at its finest open concept living/dining room condominium with FREE Internet in Peabody convenient distance from Boston, features the only unit in the

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
84 Cabot
84 Cabot Street, Beverly, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
Welcome to a cozy 1 bedroom apartment in downtown Beverly! Parking pot included and Coin-Op in building.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Peabody
1 Unit Available
40 County St
40 County Street, Peabody, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Fabulous owner occupied 2 family.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
62 Cabot st
62 Cabot Street, Beverly, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
575 sqft
In the heart of downtown Beverly. Minutes from train, beach, parks, shops. restaurants. Etc. Sunny one bedroom apartment just RENOVATED! Stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
12 Lothrop
12 Lothrop Street, Beverly, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1460 sqft
300 yards to the water! The open living-dining area with soaring ceilings adjoins the well-appointed gas kitchen, where you can sit at the breakfast bar and plan an evening with friends on the roomy private patio.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Indian Ridge
1 Unit Available
51 Sylvia St
51 Sylvia Street, Lynn, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Located less than a mile from Flax Pond, with easy access to both Broadway and Western Ave is your new home. This spacious sunlight filled second floor apartment comes with a ton of closet space and extra storage.

Median Rent in Salem

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Salem is $1,440, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,786.
Studio
$1,262
1 Bed
$1,440
2 Beds
$1,786
3+ Beds
$2,245
City GuideSalem
Salem, Massachusetts

About 20 miles away from Boston, sits a little town called Salem. You may have heard of it. With more than its fair share of history, Salem is still making a splash today as both a tourist spot and a great residential area. It’s been home to witches, famous writers and politicians and today it is home to over 40,000 residents from all walks of life. Looking to join the wicked awesome renters who call Salem home? We’ve got a trusty apartment guide and some listings to help your hunt go as smoothly as possible.

It’s important to say that the cost of living in Salem is comparable to that in Boston. After all, life in New England isn’t inexpensive. That said, Salem has some great, affordable apartment rentals available throughout town and many communities even feature move-in specials to help you get settled.

Let’s dive into the facts. One-bedroom apartments in Salem range between $900and $1200, including the cost of some of the utilities (typically heat/hot water, trash) and it’s not too hard to find an inexpensive apartment in a pleasant area. Two-bedroom apartments around the city tend to range from $1050 to $1400. Living options are aplenty in Salem, so if you’re more at home in a high-rise building or you’d like to rent an apartment that’s a bit settled back from the city, you’re free to take your pick.

When searching for amenities you won’t be disappointed, either. Most apartment communities in Salem offer some, if not all, of these options: a fitness center, clubhouse, heat and hot water included, washer and dryer in unit, cable, garage parking, newly renovated units, and views of the water and the city. If it’s the luxurious life you seek, Salem is full of luxury apartments for rent downtown featuring balconies, fireplaces, upgraded kitchens, coffee bars, media rooms, jogging trails, and water views. Luxury apartments will set you back a bit more (1 BR’s go for $1600 while 2 BR’s hover around $1700), but if you have the cash to spend, it is likely well worth it.

As far as pets go, Salem is a very pet-friendly city. There are dog parks throughout town and most apartment rentals allow pets with a deposit of about $300. The one thing Salem isn’t too keen on is pets in public stores and restaurants, so leave your furry friends at home when you head out on that shopping spree. Move-in fees can cost anywhere from $200 to the cost of your first month’s rent, depending on the community, so make sure to save your pennies and ask the leasing office about any and all fees.

Once you’ve found your spot in Salem, you’ll be free to enjoy the museums, camping, nightlife, shopping, historical sites and all things New England (chowder, beer, sports). What are waiting for? Let the listings here help you find your dream apartment in Salem.

Salem rents declined significantly over the past month

Salem rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Salem stand at $1,441 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,786 for a two-bedroom. Salem's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Boston Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Salem, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Boston metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Brockton has seen rents fall by 1.5% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,528.
    • Somerville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,205, while one-bedrooms go for $1,778.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Salem

    As rents have increased moderately in Salem, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Salem is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Massachusetts as a whole logging rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Salem's median two-bedroom rent of $1,786 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% increase in Salem.
    • While Salem's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Salem than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181, where Salem is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,710
    $2,120
    -0.3%
    -0.4%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Cambridge
    $1,850
    $2,300
    -0.9%
    0.2%
    Brockton
    $1,230
    $1,530
    0.8%
    -1.5%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Newton
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    1%
    Somerville
    $1,780
    $2,210
    0
    3.9%
    Framingham
    $1,580
    $1,960
    -0.4%
    3.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,160
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    -0.3%
    4.5%
    Brookline
    $2,190
    $2,720
    0.3%
    2.7%
    Medford
    $1,700
    $2,100
    -0.3%
    -3%
    Revere
    $1,350
    $1,670
    -1.1%
    -3.2%
    Peabody
    $1,570
    $1,950
    0.1%
    3.8%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    2.1%
    Beverly
    $1,370
    $1,700
    0
    2.6%
    Marlborough
    $1,310
    $1,650
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    -0.8%
    -1.6%
    Chelsea
    $1,660
    $2,060
    -0.8%
    2.5%
    Melrose
    $1,390
    $1,720
    -0.7%
    -5.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Salem?
    In Salem, the median rent is $1,262 for a studio, $1,440 for a 1-bedroom, $1,786 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,245 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Salem, check out our monthly Salem Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Salem?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Salem include South Salem, and Downtown Salem.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Salem?
    Some of the colleges located in the Salem area include Salem State University, Hult International Business School, Berklee College of Music, Boston College, and Boston University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Salem?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Salem from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Brookline.

