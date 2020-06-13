172 Apartments for rent in Salem, MA

Salem, Massachusetts

About 20 miles away from Boston, sits a little town called Salem. You may have heard of it. With more than its fair share of history, Salem is still making a splash today as both a tourist spot and a great residential area. It’s been home to witches, famous writers and politicians and today it is home to over 40,000 residents from all walks of life. Looking to join the wicked awesome renters who call Salem home? We’ve got a trusty apartment guide and some listings to help your hunt go as smoothly as possible.

It’s important to say that the cost of living in Salem is comparable to that in Boston. After all, life in New England isn’t inexpensive. That said, Salem has some great, affordable apartment rentals available throughout town and many communities even feature move-in specials to help you get settled.

Let’s dive into the facts. One-bedroom apartments in Salem range between $900and $1200, including the cost of some of the utilities (typically heat/hot water, trash) and it’s not too hard to find an inexpensive apartment in a pleasant area. Two-bedroom apartments around the city tend to range from $1050 to $1400. Living options are aplenty in Salem, so if you’re more at home in a high-rise building or you’d like to rent an apartment that’s a bit settled back from the city, you’re free to take your pick.

When searching for amenities you won’t be disappointed, either. Most apartment communities in Salem offer some, if not all, of these options: a fitness center, clubhouse, heat and hot water included, washer and dryer in unit, cable, garage parking, newly renovated units, and views of the water and the city. If it’s the luxurious life you seek, Salem is full of luxury apartments for rent downtown featuring balconies, fireplaces, upgraded kitchens, coffee bars, media rooms, jogging trails, and water views. Luxury apartments will set you back a bit more (1 BR’s go for $1600 while 2 BR’s hover around $1700), but if you have the cash to spend, it is likely well worth it.

As far as pets go, Salem is a very pet-friendly city. There are dog parks throughout town and most apartment rentals allow pets with a deposit of about $300. The one thing Salem isn’t too keen on is pets in public stores and restaurants, so leave your furry friends at home when you head out on that shopping spree. Move-in fees can cost anywhere from $200 to the cost of your first month’s rent, depending on the community, so make sure to save your pennies and ask the leasing office about any and all fees.

Once you’ve found your spot in Salem, you’ll be free to enjoy the museums, camping, nightlife, shopping, historical sites and all things New England (chowder, beer, sports). What are waiting for? Let the listings here help you find your dream apartment in Salem.