AL
/
NH
/
nashua
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

42 Apartments for rent in Nashua, NH

📍
Northwest Nashua
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
33 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates Apartments
1 Newcastle Dr, Nashua, NH
Studio
$1,241
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1170 sqft
Prime location just 25 miles to Manchester and 40 miles to Boston and Logan International Airport. Community features detached garages, large fitness center, two pools and a fishing pond.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
24 Units Available
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments
25 Bay Ridge Dr, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,546
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A coffee bar, beautiful fountain, clubhouse and gym highlight this community's features. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring. Located just minutes from Costco and Roby Park.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 10 at 05:27pm
Northwest Nashua
8 Units Available
Riverview Gardens
35 Newton Dr, Nashua, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
772 sqft
Our apartments are ideally situated for shopping, commuting and for jumping off on vacations! Located next to a shopping plaza as well as a major highway, you can easily get what you need and get going north or south to ski country or Greater Boston!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
$
North End
10 Units Available
Clovelly Apartments
160 Concord St, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1045 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clovelly Apartments in Nashua. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
West Hollis
1 Unit Available
2 Echo Ave
2 Echo Avenue, Nashua, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2498 sqft
Large updated, three-bedroom, two bath Nashua single family home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Available Aug 1st. Open concept living area, hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, AC.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2 Strawberry Bank Rd
2 Strawberry Bank Road, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,300
639 sqft
Available July 1 ! .... 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 650 sf condo in a great location in Nashua. Clean and sunny. $1300 rent includes heat, water, hot water, sewer and trash removal ! Tenants only pay electric. Pets are welcome at no additional fees.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
72 Cadogan Way
72 Cadogan Way, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1224 sqft
A nice 2 bedroom Townhouse in Meadowview. Master bedroom with 3/4 bath and 2 closets. A full bath on 2nd floor and 1/2 bath on 1st floor. Non smoking, no pets. Credit and background check required. Available July 1st.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
South End
1 Unit Available
30 Paul Avenue
30 Paul Avenue, Nashua, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1825 sqft
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom cape with partially fenced in back yard in a beautiful neighborhood! Exterior updates include new roof and vinyl siding.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
74 Stillwater Drive
74 Stillwater Drive, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1574 sqft
Available 15th June is this well maintained end unit townhouse in desirable Meadowview Estates. This house offers large living room with hardwood floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area which opens to a deck.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Northwest Nashua
1 Unit Available
290 Bartemus Trail
290 Bartemus Trail, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1552 sqft
Rare offering at Hollis Crossing; a finished lower level walkout via slider for 3rd. br, family room, office or exercise room. Enjoy boating on the river. Dock and kayak/canoe storage area at waterfront.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
North End
1 Unit Available
34 Franklin Street
34 Franklin Street, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lofts 34 is bringing unparalleled luxury to Nashua! Perched on the banks of the Nashua River in the heart of Nashua’s landmark mill district, this stately historic property is now home to two hundred 1-4 bedroom luxury loft-style apartments, many

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
68 Stillwater Drive
68 Stillwater Drive, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1557 sqft
Available for rent by 1st week of July is this well maintained townhouse in desirable Meadowview Estates. This townhouse offers a one car garage, large family room with wood fireplace, kitchen with updated appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
South End
1 Unit Available
103 Ash Street - 3
103 Ash Street, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
600 sqft
SHOWING WEDNESDAY 17TH AT 3PM WHAT A DEAL!! You will love this delightful apartment.

1 of 14

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
4 Strawberry Bank Road
4 Strawberry Bank Road, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,300
653 sqft
First Floor unit at Partridge Berry Hills, conveniently located off exit 1, just over the MA/NH state line. Recently updated plank flooring and freshly painted.
Results within 1 mile of Nashua

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
73 Webster Street
73 Webster Street, Hudson, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1600 sqft
Great location to schools and Nashua. 3 bedroom with garage, extra room with a huge yard and patio that backs on to wooded area with hardwood floors. Has washer & dryer hook up. 24 hours to show NO Smokers, good income, good credit only.
Results within 5 miles of Nashua
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
River Crossing
2 Village Ln, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,150
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
795 sqft
River Crossing, a Heritage Properties apartment community, in Tyngsboro, is quiet, spacious and open. Take advantage of tax free shopping in nearby New Hampshire and enjoy the tranquility of country living at its very best.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated May 12 at 03:06pm
4 Units Available
Residences at Daniel Webster
246 Daniel Webster Hwy, East Merrimack, NH
Studio
$1,750
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
Residences at Daniel Webster your home with hotel services! This extended stay hotel offers 129 suites complete with fully equipped kitchens stocked with cookware and silverware, pull-out queen size sofas that can fit an extra guest, free cable TV

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16 Sherbrooke Street, Tyngsborough, MA 01879
16 Sherbrooke Street, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
820 sqft
16 Sherbrooke Street, Tyngsborough, MA 01879 Available 08/01/20 Enjoy Lake Living! 2 Bedroom updated single family home walking distance to Mascuppic Lake. - Enjoy prime Tyngsborough lake location at this 825 sq ft 2 bedroom modern ranch.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
26 Mill St
26 Mill Street, Pepperell, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
If you’ve been looking for a rental option in town, close to trails, commuter routes and more, here it is! Act fast because it’ll go quick.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
55 Talent Road
55 Talent Rd, Hillsborough County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2227 sqft
Very well maintained Duplex, ready for July 1st. occupancy. Credit,references required. 2/3 bedrooms. 2 car attached garage. Large trex deck with hook up for gas grill. Approximately 1 acre of fenced outside area .

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13 Center St
13 Center Street, Hillsborough County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2552 sqft
Available 06/15/20 This home is being offered as a "lease option": Lease with the option to purchase, aka, rent-to-own OR a direct sale once we close on June 15.
Results within 10 miles of Nashua
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
River Corridor
12 Units Available
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,665
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
Hallmark Village and Northwood Common
727 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
853 sqft
Hallmark Village, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is conveniently located in the Upper Highlands section of Lowell. Minutes from Chelmsford, Route 3 and Drum Hill, it is also within easy walking distance to the beautiful Merrimack River.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Centralville
9 Units Available
Brettonwood Estates
859 Lakeview Avenue, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,150
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
850 sqft
Brettonwood Estates, a Heritage Properties apartment community, is located in the Centraville section of Lowell.

Median Rent in Nashua

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Nashua is $1,171, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,506.
Studio
$980
1 Bed
$1,171
2 Beds
$1,506
3+ Beds
$1,997
City GuideNashua
Nashua, New Hampshire
+
New Hampshire is for lovers -- of nature.
+

New Hampshire is known for some pretty spectacular natural beauty and bucolic New England lifestyle replete with things like apple orchards and foliage tours. Nashua, on its southern border with Massachusetts, is the largest of its cities behind Manchester and rings in at an astoundingly modest 85,000 apple-picking, foliage-loving inhabitants.

Old is the new “new”.
+

Nashua has a rich history as a Revolutionary era textile manufacturing city and while textiles have come and gone in this city, many of the amazingly old and creaky factories remain. For the historical architecture lover, this means only one thing: modern renovations resulting in downtown lofts, studios and condos aplenty, many of which overlook the Nashua River. The boutiques, cafes and tree-lined streets are picturesque to say the least and the development here promises to be ongoing.

North End
+

Just to the north of Nashua’s downtown is the historic North End district around Greeley Park and Concord street, boasting rows of gorgeous Colonial and Victorian homes, a few of which have since been converted into multi-family apartment units. This is all not to be confused with Boston’s North End. To put it simply, folks, it doesn’t get much more ‘New England’ than Nashua’s North End. Property here is typically beautifully restored and retains much of its historical charm. Option to frolic in the fall foliage may or may not be included in your rent, but snow shoveling probably will be.

South Nashua
+

Newer and more suburban feeling is South Nashua, whose appeal lies in the 15 or so minutes it shaves off of a morning commute to Boston or Manchester via the Everette Turnpike and its greater proximity to the New Hampshire countryside. The city’s country club and golf course are also here, as well as the bulk of the city’s shopping. Rest assured you’re never too far from a farmer’s roadside stand or a great deal on a big-screen TV, whichever strikes your fancy more.

When apple-picking just isn’t close enough
+

For many, the big city of Nashua is just too big and in New Hampshire especially there are plenty for whom the New England countryside is too beautiful to pass up. Thankfully, nature lovers have it easy in Nashua as surrounding areas offer some of the most idyllic country properties you’ve ever seen without being too far from the grocery stores and banks of Nashua proper. Areas like Hollis, Merrimack and Amherst will do nicely in supplying large wooded, rural lots with homes.

By ‘transportation’ I just mean, How do I get to Boston from here?
+

As with any city in a greater metro area, ease of transportation is important. In Nashua, the Everett Turnpike is the major city highway connecting it to Massachusetts and eventually Boston. Cars are everywhere in Nashua but it may be possible to do without one. The city of Nashua also operates a local bus line and plans are in the works for extending the Massachusetts train system to reach Nashua for Boston commuters as well. The Boston Express bus line also maintains a route that originates at the Nashua Transit Center off of Exit 8 and goes into South Station Boston as well as Logan International Airport.

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Nashua?
In Nashua, the median rent is $980 for a studio, $1,171 for a 1-bedroom, $1,506 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,997 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Nashua, check out our monthly Nashua Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Nashua?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Nashua include Northwest Nashua.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Nashua?
Some of the colleges located in the Nashua area include Rivier University, Becker College, Hult International Business School, Berklee College of Music, and Boston College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Nashua?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Nashua from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

Similar Pages

Nashua 1 BedroomsNashua 2 BedroomsNashua Apartments with BalconyNashua Apartments with ParkingNashua Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAWatertown Town, MALawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Nashua

Apartments Near Colleges

Rivier UniversityBecker CollegeHult International Business SchoolBerklee College of MusicBoston College