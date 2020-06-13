42 Apartments for rent in Nashua, NH

As with any city in a greater metro area, ease of transportation is important. In Nashua, the Everett Turnpike is the major city highway connecting it to Massachusetts and eventually Boston. Cars are everywhere in Nashua but it may be possible to do without one. The city of Nashua also operates a local bus line and plans are in the works for extending the Massachusetts train system to reach Nashua for Boston commuters as well. The Boston Express bus line also maintains a route that originates at the Nashua Transit Center off of Exit 8 and goes into South Station Boston as well as Logan International Airport.