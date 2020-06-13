42 Apartments for rent in Nashua, NH📍
1 of 31
1 of 19
1 of 1
1 of 11
1 of 25
1 of 12
1 of 16
1 of 25
1 of 19
1 of 38
1 of 24
1 of 11
1 of 10
1 of 14
1 of 13
1 of 6
1 of 18
1 of 39
1 of 19
1 of 7
1 of 15
1 of 23
1 of 13
1 of 9
New Hampshire is known for some pretty spectacular natural beauty and bucolic New England lifestyle replete with things like apple orchards and foliage tours. Nashua, on its southern border with Massachusetts, is the largest of its cities behind Manchester and rings in at an astoundingly modest 85,000 apple-picking, foliage-loving inhabitants.
Nashua has a rich history as a Revolutionary era textile manufacturing city and while textiles have come and gone in this city, many of the amazingly old and creaky factories remain. For the historical architecture lover, this means only one thing: modern renovations resulting in downtown lofts, studios and condos aplenty, many of which overlook the Nashua River. The boutiques, cafes and tree-lined streets are picturesque to say the least and the development here promises to be ongoing.
Just to the north of Nashua’s downtown is the historic North End district around Greeley Park and Concord street, boasting rows of gorgeous Colonial and Victorian homes, a few of which have since been converted into multi-family apartment units. This is all not to be confused with Boston’s North End. To put it simply, folks, it doesn’t get much more ‘New England’ than Nashua’s North End. Property here is typically beautifully restored and retains much of its historical charm. Option to frolic in the fall foliage may or may not be included in your rent, but snow shoveling probably will be.
Newer and more suburban feeling is South Nashua, whose appeal lies in the 15 or so minutes it shaves off of a morning commute to Boston or Manchester via the Everette Turnpike and its greater proximity to the New Hampshire countryside. The city’s country club and golf course are also here, as well as the bulk of the city’s shopping. Rest assured you’re never too far from a farmer’s roadside stand or a great deal on a big-screen TV, whichever strikes your fancy more.
For many, the big city of Nashua is just too big and in New Hampshire especially there are plenty for whom the New England countryside is too beautiful to pass up. Thankfully, nature lovers have it easy in Nashua as surrounding areas offer some of the most idyllic country properties you’ve ever seen without being too far from the grocery stores and banks of Nashua proper. Areas like Hollis, Merrimack and Amherst will do nicely in supplying large wooded, rural lots with homes.
As with any city in a greater metro area, ease of transportation is important. In Nashua, the Everett Turnpike is the major city highway connecting it to Massachusetts and eventually Boston. Cars are everywhere in Nashua but it may be possible to do without one. The city of Nashua also operates a local bus line and plans are in the works for extending the Massachusetts train system to reach Nashua for Boston commuters as well. The Boston Express bus line also maintains a route that originates at the Nashua Transit Center off of Exit 8 and goes into South Station Boston as well as Logan International Airport.