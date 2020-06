42 Apartments for rent in Nashua, NH

Just to the north of Nashua’s downtown is the historic North End district around Greeley Park and Concord street, boasting rows of gorgeous Colonial and Victorian homes, a few of which have since been converted into multi-family apartment units. This is all not to be confused with Boston’s North End. To put it simply, folks, it doesn’t get much more ‘New England’ than Nashua’s North End. Property here is typically beautifully restored and retains much of its historical charm. Option to frolic in the fall foliage may or may not be included in your rent, but snow shoveling probably will be.