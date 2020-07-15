79 Apartments for rent in Acton, MA

/
24 Units Available
Acton
Avalon Acton
1000 Avalon Drive, Acton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,861
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1259 sqft
Modern layouts with track lighting, in-unit washer and dryer, and fully-equipped kitchen with Energy Star appliances. Well-equipped fitness center and heated outdoor pool. Garage parking available.
$
8 Units Available
Acton
Dover Heights
117 Central Street, Acton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
822 sqft
Welcome to Dover Heights apartments in Action, MA. Situated on 26 beautiful wooded acres, yet right around the corner from retail, entertainment, medical, recreation areas, schools and transportation.
1 Unit Available
Acton
2 Town House Ln Apt 3
2 Towne House Lane, Acton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1165 sqft
Fall in love with this wonderful, easy-maintenance condo with many utilities included! Start making memories in the stunningly spacious living room, complete with a beautiful bay window.
1 Unit Available
Acton
3 Fairway Rd
3 Fairway Road, Acton, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2800 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Colonial on a private (but publicly maintained) Cul-De-Sac road in one of Massachusetts best communities. Less than one mile to the South Acton Commuter Rail Station providing quick access to Downtown Boston.
10 Units Available
The Prescott at Concord
1 Nathan Pratt Dr, West Concord, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,217
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,849
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,086
1428 sqft
Just a stone's throw from French Meadow and Concord Academy. Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community includes a putting green, a pool and a game room.
8 Units Available
Pondside at Littleton
147 King St, Littleton Common, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments in a village-style complex with clubhouse, basketball, tennis courts and gym. Comfortable apartments have patios, walk-in closets, air-conditioning, good storage space and well-equipped kitchens.
51 Units Available
Hanover Westford Hills
1 Westford Hills Road, Windham County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,957
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,487
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,437
1712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Hills in Windham County. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
18 Units Available
Princeton Westford
500 Princeton Way, Littleton Common, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1185 sqft
Princeton Westford is one of the area's newest luxury apartment communities.
15 Units Available
Paddock Estates
1 Paddock Ln, Boxborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,826
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments situated at the intersection of I-495 and Massachusetts State Route 111. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center. Community boasts on-site nature trails and equestrian views.
17 Units Available
Hanover Westford Valley
1 Tech Drive, Middlesex County, MA
Studio
$2,047
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1239 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Westford Valley in Middlesex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
360 Littleton Rd D3
360 Littleton Road, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient condo unit - Property Id: 288368 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288368 Property Id 288368 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5927185)
1 Unit Available
Downtown Maynard
165 Main St Apt 5
165 Main St, Maynard, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Top floor corner unit with large rooms and open layout. Washer/dryer hook ups in unit, off st parking. Clean quite building located in the center of Downtown Maynard.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Maynard
2 Sudbury Ct Apt 6
2 Sudbury Ct, Maynard, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
Large Three bedroom apartment with beautiful views of the River. Located right in Downtown Maynard. Off Street parking, w/d hookups in the unit, Gas Heating.
1 Unit Available
59 Widow Rites Ln
59 Widow Rite's Lane, Middlesex County, MA
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
8747 sqft
Virtual and private tours available. A magnificent brick inlay, circular drive leads to the spectacular gardens of this stately French Colonial offering over 8,700 sf of living space. Privately sited on over 2.
1 Unit Available
100 Keyes Rd
100 Keyes Road, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1271 sqft
This sun-drenched condo in the heart of one of New England's most beloved walkable villages was recently renovated with granite counters, upscale cabinetry and appliances, and hardwood or stone floors throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Acton
13 Units Available
J Highlands at Hudson
307 Central St, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
J Highlands At Hudson brings inspired living to Hudson, Massachusetts.
17 Units Available
The Meadows
82 Brick Kiln Rd, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,505
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
741 sqft
Close to the Commuter Rail Station and the Walmart Supercenter, with easy access to Lowell and the Burlington Mall. Spacious units with air conditioning, fully equipped kitchens, and large closets.
10 Units Available
Downtown Marlborough
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,130
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1361 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
9 Units Available
Mill and 3 Apartments
276 Mill Road, Middlesex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,398
1138 sqft
Mill & 3 Apartment Homes offers first class apartment living in Chelmsford, MA. Featuring a mix of one and two bedroom floor plans, Mill & 3 consists of 3 three-story buildings with direct access garage parking available under two of the buildings.
8 Units Available
The Villas at Old Concord
4 Riverhurst Rd, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,936
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,536
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,753
1365 sqft
Lovely outdoor setting near Ralph Hill Conservation Area and Vietnam Veterans Park. Quick access to the I-95 beltway and the Greater Boston area. Custom interior finishes and updated kitchens.
11 Units Available
Park Washington
The Point at Marlborough
21 Austen Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,838
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1130 sqft
This green community boasts its own coffee house, media room and clubhouse. Its proximity to I-495 allows easy access to Solomon Pond Mall, Boston and Worcester. Units have walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
$
9 Units Available
The Point at Hudson
1000 Matrix Way, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,938
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1120 sqft
Exceptional living in a residential area. Modern, sleek interiors. Homes feature high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Smoke-free community. Outdoor living space. On-site management.
$
37 Units Available
Bayberry Hill Estates Apartments
50 Dinsmore Ave, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,376
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1067 sqft
Wood plank flooring, private balcony or patio, and fully equipped kitchens with black appliances and contemporary cabinets. Ample storage space. Swimming pool and fitness center on site.
$
24 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,396
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1050 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
